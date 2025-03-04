Cywain Celebrates Female Team’s Success on International Women’s Day

This International Women's Day Cywain is celebrating its team of female Regional Growth Managers who are driving business support for food and drink companies across Wales.

Facilitated by Mentera, Cywain is a Welsh Government-funded programme that provides bespoke support and advice to start-ups and growth orientated food and drink businesses in Wales.

Cywain's clients benefit from tailored support – including advice on marketing, developing business plans, 1-2-1 mentoring, test trading opportunities, study tours, webinars, and grants for branding and packaging.

Pivotal to delivering that support is Cywain's all-female team of ten Regional Growth Managers, who work hand-in-hand with producers to help them grow their enterprises and boost the Welsh economy.

Mentera Director Manon Llwyd Rowlands said:

“On International Women's Day, we celebrate our strong team of empowering female Regional Growth Managers. As experienced practitioners in the food and drink industry, they are equipped with the latest market data and trend knowledge, enabling them to develop client growth with a personable, local approach. “Through Cywain, clients are provided with a wealth of support to expand within Wales and beyond, thanks to targeted interventions and events designed to broaden their reach within the market.”

Over the past seven years, Cywain has supported more than 1,200 businesses – helping them reach over a thousand new markets for their products. In the process, Cywain’s support has helped create over 400 jobs in Wales.

Manon said:

“Programmes such as Cywain are essential for developing our local supply chain and are a crucial part of rural economic development, a key priority for Wales. We are very fortunate in Wales that the Welsh Government identifies food and drink as a priority sector and provides targeted support that, in turn, fuels industry growth. It's vital that this vision is maintained for the future to achieve our desired industry outcomes.”

Louise McNutt – Regional Growth Manager (North Wales)

A good working environment is crucial to a successful business, and when Louise McNutt joined Cywain during lockdown in November 2020, she found the readily available support of her colleagues vital.

Louise says:

“Being classed as an essential worker in my previous job, I still went into an office. But when I joined Cywain, I had to quickly get to grips with working remotely from home – new job, new systems, new people. There were challenges and a steep learning curve, but my colleagues were fantastic – I had them on speed dial. “Cywain and Mentera is a very supportive environment, and as a team, we help each other, which gives us a lot of empathy with our clients. Also, as a predominantly female team, we are particularly aware of the challenges many women business owners face.”

Louise's career progression has led her to continually learn new skills, gain a broader perspective on Wales's food and drink industry, and apply her experience in new ways.

She says:

“My previous roles in the food and drink industry were more of a narrow but deep channel. Now, I have gained wider knowledge – an overview of skills with broader strokes. “For instance, I have found that it is a skill to ask the right questions. Clients don't always know what help they need, but by talking to them and understanding what they want to achieve, we can help them. We may not always know the answer, but we know who does and how to get clients the support they need.”

Support takes many forms, such as attending events such as trade shows, where not only the product but also the person has to come to the fore.

Louise says:

“Trade and consumer shows are fun, but going there for the first time can be a bit daunting for some people. Everyone has strengths and weaknesses and different skill sets, and at events such as the Royal Welsh Show or the Farm Shop and Deli Show, people's soft skills need to come into play. “So, in addition to training them on the practical and legal aspects of trading, we try to give them that confidence boost, so they make the most of the experience.”

Nerys Adams – Regional Growth Manager (Pembrokeshire)

When Nerys Adams joined Cywain eight years ago, she was responsible for supporting businesses across South East Wales. Today, as the number of companies accessing support has grown, so has the team of growth managers, and Nerys now concentrates on helping food and drink enterprises in Pembrokeshire.

Part of the support Nerys gives her clients is facilitating collaborative opportunities to share experiences and tap into specialist knowledge with other organisations and programmes, such as technical support.

Nerys says:

“I attend the regular open days held at the Food Centre Wales in Horeb to give presentations about the support we offer and meet with start-up companies on a 1-2-1 basis to explain how Cywain can help. There is cross-pollination, as we refer clients to the Food Centre, too. I always recommend start-ups get in touch with the Food Centre, as well as more established businesses who may want to develop new products.”

A background working in the tourism sector gave her some awareness of the Welsh food and drink industry, but since joining the Cywain team, Nerys has enhanced her skill set.

She says:

“There is an overlap between the tourism sector and food, but working as a growth manager has been a real eye-opener. I’ve learnt so much about the different sectors and how businesses start up and get running. “Working with my Cywain colleagues is great and being able to collaborate with other Welsh Government programmes delivered by Mentera, such as Farming Connect, has given me more understanding in areas like farming and primary production.”

Nerys delights in watching the businesses she mentors thrive.

“There’s a real feeling of achievement when you see them grow and become something bigger than what they believed they could be.”

Many fledgling food and drink businesses get their first taste of trading as part of the Cywain stand at events such as the Royal Welsh Show – and following the experience, several have gone on to become regular stallholders in their own right.

Nerys says:

“I love to see businesses who started their journey on the Cywain stand go on to have a stand of their own. And they often say if it were not for Cywain, they would not be where they are now.”

Nia Môn – Regional Growth Manager (Bridgend, RCT & Vale of Glamorgan)

As one of the founding members of the Cywain team, there is hardly a milestone over the past 18 years that has not involved a business being helped by Nia Môn.

Initially a Mentera (previously known as Menter a Busnes) project to help Welsh agri- food enterprises, Cywain has become one of the mainstays of support provided to the sector by the Welsh Government.

Nia says:

“When Cywain started, the food and drink sector wasn’t getting the level of support it is now. It is one of the main pillars of support because of its importance to the economy of Wales.”

No two companies are the same – and neither is their growth path – and Nia’s clients are drawn from across Wales’ food and drink sector.

The relationship forged between a growth manager and their client is central to the successful delivery of support, and Nia has welcomed the opportunity—through Cywain—to hone her coaching skills.

Nia says:

“Listening is a huge part of the relationship, support we offer, especially for sole traders. There are lots of situations in business, but they are all run by people who have different challenges — sometimes, this includes trying to juggle family needs with running a business. “Therefore, it is important to have someone they can turn to when things are tough, who will talk them through things and help them focus. “One of the most rewarding parts of the job is getting to know clients, creating that relationship and feeling you can help them, and share in the joy of their success.”

Ffion Jones – Regional Growth Manager (Ceredigion and South Powys)

After several years working in the brewing industry – in Wales and New Zealand – Ffion Jones joined Cywain at the end of 2019.

She sees parallels between the brewing world and the wider food and drink industry, particularly a shared collaboration spirit– a key part of Cywain’s business ethos.

Ffion says:

“The brewing industry is really friendly, and you definitely see it in food and drink, too. It brings people together, and they are happy to help each other out.”

She says the support afforded to Welsh food and drink businesses is envied by producers outside of Wales.

“When I am at events, I hear people say they are surprised how much support there is available for producers in Wales. That support, and emphasis on Welsh food and drink, shows its importance to our economy and Wales’ image globally.”

She delights in meeting people who are passionate about their products. Knowing the hard work behind their creation, she gets a kick out of seeing Welsh brands stocked in supermarkets and at independent outlets such as Gloucester Services.

Ffion has also been helping to identify and nurture burgeoning food and drink businesses from the wider community in Wales by collaborating with The Centre for African Entrepreneurship (CAE), a charity that empowers and supports ethnically diverse communities, specifically migrants, by providing a bespoke and person-centred service that meets their individual needs.

She says: