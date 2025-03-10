Welsh Food and Drink Businesses Head for Leading Trade Event

Welsh food and drink producers are gearing up for one of the UK’s most important trade events, the Northern Restaurant & Bar Show.

Northern Restaurant & Bar 2025 (NRB25) is the north of England’s leading hospitality trade event, and the Welsh contingent includes products as diverse as Welsh Cured Salt Beef and Flavoured Vodka – all hoping to catch the eye of the hospitality industry audience.

Held at the Manchester Central Convention Complex on March 11 and 12, NRB25 will bring together over 8,500 visitors and more than 300 exhibitors for two days of business, networking, and education.

A total of 16 Welsh producers will be exhibiting at the event under the support of Cywain, Fine Food Cluster and the Foodservice Programmes, funded by the Welsh Government.

Taking to the Cywain stand (NC69 at the Show) will be:

Nonna Assunta Ltd

Golden Road Gin

Llanfairpwll Distillery Ltd

Wild Horse Brewing Company Limited

The Cocoa Counter

Cuffed-in Coffee Ltd

Geipel Brewing

Fussell Ltd

Snowdonia Wagyu

Môr Ladron

Producers that will be showcasing on the Fine Food Cluster stand are:

Sip Syrup

The Pudding Compartment

JinnyB & Co Ltd

Rural Foodies Ltd

Hilltop Honey

Trailhead Fine Foods

In the past seven years, the Cywain programme has supported over 1,200 businesses in Wales to grow.

Alex James, the programme’s manager said:

“NRB25 is an excellent opportunity for Welsh food and drink producers to position themselves in front of an audience focused on delivering memorable and exciting dining experiences. “We know Welsh produce has an excellent reputation for quality and innovation, and recent research by Welsh Government’s Food and Drink Wales Insight Programme highlights the growing attachment to Welsh food and drink from consumers outside of Wales.

