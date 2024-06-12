Food Wholesaler Acquires Rival as Part of £6m Growth Plan

A fast-growing food wholesaler has taken over a rival company as part of a £6 million growth plan which is set to create 150 jobs.

Gwynedd-based Harlech Foodservice has acquired Celtic Foodservices, based in Pembroke Dock. The move is part of an overall £6 million plan to create 150 new jobs. It comes a few months after Harlech opened a new depot in Carmarthen where 15 sales staff and drivers have already been recruited.

The acquisition was spurred by Harlech’s growth over the past three years, which has seen sales increase from £32 million to a record turnover of around £50 million, with profit at an all-time high of more than £2 million.

According to Harlech, which has other bases in Merthyr Tydfil, Criccieth in Gwynedd and Chester, the expansion is being driven by the growing demand from customers in South West Wales, particularly in the hospitality sector.

All 12 members of staff at Celtic Foodservices are transferring to Harlech, including director Jason Davies, and the premises in Pembroke Dock will also be part of the new set-up.

Harlech Managing Director David Cattrall said: