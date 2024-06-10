Facilities Management Group Expands its Catering Division

A Cardiff-headquartered facilities management business has acquired a contract catering services company.

Established in 2015, HSG FM Group provides a range of facilities management services. It said the acquisition of Radish was a strategic move to expand its rapidly growing catering division, which now has revenues of more than £25 million per annum and employs more than 500 staff. This acquisition follows the purchase of TCS Education Catering, a Kent-based business, in June 2023.

Ashley Govier, Director of HSG FM Group said:

“This is an incredibly exciting deal as it continues to diversify our portfolio whilst taking a big step towards our strategic goal of a strong commercial network from South Wales to London and beyond.”

The transaction will see HSG FM Group further strengthen and grow its operations and teams, with the senior leadership team at Radish remaining the same as both companies join their skills and expertise. Having Radish on board will enable HSG FM Group to expand its service coverage across the South-East, it said, growing its current education catering division, and entering new markets, including Assisted Living and the B&I sector.

In 2023, HSG FM Group topped the Wales Fast Growth 50 index.

Dealmaking business GS Verde Group supported HSG FM Group on the acquisition transaction.

Ashley added: