Food and Farming Resources Launched for Welsh Schools

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) is launching a new set of resources aimed at schools.

The Kitchen Classroom – Gwersi o’r Gegin is a new, free quarterly newsletter set up by the red meat levy body and will contain free teaching resources, lesson ideas, information and articles from leading voices in the field of red meat, health and nutrition.

HCC’s Consumer Executive Elwen Roberts said:

“Providing educators and teachers with resources and evidence-based information about red meat is a key priority for us at HCC. The Kitchen Classroom newsletter will therefore be a great opportunity to connect with more teachers and for educators to stay informed on food and farming themes and lesson ideas. “Teachers who sign up for the newsletter between now and Friday 13 September will also be entered into a prize draw to win a bespoke red meat workshop to be delivered in school by HCC in the next academic year, covering cooking skills, healthy eating and where food comes from.”

The newsletter will contain links to HCC’s education resources which are suitable for ages three to 16 and cover topics such as healthy eating, Welsh farming, recipe styling and nutrition. All of the resources are available in English and Welsh and have been designed in collaboration with teachers, in line with the new curriculum. Seasonal recipes, videos and information on HCC’s upcoming education news and events will also be included.