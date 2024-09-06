Welsh Talent to Be Showcased in London

M-SParc, in collaboration with the Wales in London Society and GlobalWelsh, is bringing Welsh innovation and talent to London for two days of events under the banner #AryLonDon.

On September 25th, M-SParc will host an evening at The London Welsh Centre, designed to showcase the business environment of Wales. With a drink and icebreaker activities organized by the STEM team, the evening will officially open with an introduction by Pryderi ap Rhisiart, M-SParc’s Managing Director.

A panel discussion titled “Siarad Trwy Dy Het” will feature a lineup of speakers, including Llinos Medi MP, Tom Attewell of GlobalWelsh, Peter Evans of Wales in London, and Huw Brassington of Tenet.

The event is also set to include performances by Hywel Pitts and Gareth the Orangutan. A segment titled “Sioe Gareth” will feature Gareth the Orangutan in a lively conversation with individuals from Business Wales, Mentera, and Cywain.

The event will also offer Welsh food and drink and ample opportunities for networking.

Llio Roberts, Business Networks and Engagement Officer at M-SParc said:

“After a successful showcase last year, it’s been very exciting to lead on the preparations for #AryLonDon2024. We can’t wait to bring a bit of Welsh magic to London where it’s all about celebrating what makes Wales special—our creativity, our businesses, and yes, even our sense of humour—while connecting with the amazing people here in London.”

For free tickets, visit here

On September 26th the focus shifts to sustainability and green innovation. M-SParc is sponsoring the “Connect to London” event, organised by GlobalWelsh. This event is tailored to link Welsh entrepreneurs with London-based investors, advisors, and mentors.

Nan Williams, CEO of Four Agency and Chair of GlobalWelsh, will open the event, followed by a panel discussion titled “Is Wales' Future Green?” led by Andy Fryers, Sustainability Director at Hay Festival. The panel will explore Wales' path towards a sustainable future, featuring insights from Ben Burggraaf, CEO of Net Zero Wales, who brings extensive experience in energy management and carbon reduction.

Eight Welsh entrepreneurs will also pitch their businesses, including tenants from M-SParc. They will be showcasing innovative green businesses to an audience of potential investors for exposure and financial opportunities.