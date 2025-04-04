UK Economy and Trade Developments Spotlighted at North Wales Business Event

Business leaders and directors across North Wales have been equipped with professional insights into the UK’s latest economic updates and regional trends.

The Institute of Directors (IoD) North Wales event covered key topics including trade opportunities for Welsh firms and the impact of the proposed £160 million Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone on job creation and retention.

Expert understanding was provided by IoD chief economist Anna Leach, Paul Brooks, who is head of nations and regions at the Chartered Institute of Export and International Trade, and Ambition North Wales portfolio director and North Wales Corporate Joint Committee's interim chief executive Alwen Williams.

Anna cited a reduction in taxes and revisions of UK employment law as crucial in revitalising entrepreneurs’ confidence, whilst Paul shared a critical overview of factors impacting global commerce.

Alwen discussed North Wales Growth Deal projects that are set to attract inward investment, including Wrexham University’s Enterprise Engineering and Optics Centre (EEOC), which is being built by Bodelwyddann-based Wynne Construction.

David Roberts, chair of North Wales IoD, believes Alwen gave a glimpse of a promising future for the region at the spring lunch held at Bangor University’s Management Centre.

He said:

“It’s fantastic to equip business leaders and directors with the relevant knowledge they need to excel in their respective industries. “With exciting proposals such as the Ambition North Wales-led Regional Transport Plan out for consultation, I hope all our attendees will be inspired to engage with such plans.”

Speaking about Anna and Paul’s respective presentations, David added: