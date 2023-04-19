Welsh Fabricator to Help Fellow Manufacturer Expand

Welsh fabricator Dudley’s Aluminium will support the construction of new buildings at fellow manufacturer Renishaw in Miskin.

Renishaw is a global engineering and scientific technology company, specialising in providing manufacturing technologies, analytical instruments and medical devices.

The company is investing more than £50m in its Miskin site, with the aim of increasing manufacturing capacity and working towards achieving net zero.

The investment funds the creation of 400,000 square feet of buildings, consisting of two low carbon production halls and an employee welfare facility. The existing production halls will also be refurbished to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

Dudley’s Aluminium will work with Barnwood Construction Ltd on the project and will install Kawneer capped curtain walling and manual doors on the build.

Colin Shorney, Managing Director at Dudley’s Aluminium, said:

“We are pleased to be helping a fellow Welsh manufacturer to expand and increase capacity. This project has net zero goals at the heart of it and will contribute to a more sustainable way of manufacturing.”

Since 1993, Dudley’s Aluminium has offered clients full in-house design and production facilities, completing many successful and prestigious projects within the education, health, commercial, retail, residential and defence sectors throughout the UK and Channel Islands.

Dudley’s reputation for quality has been recognised with several industry-related accreditations. The company is CHAS accredited, Constructionline registered and BM Trada certified to manufacture enhanced security products to align with PAS24:2016 and BS 4873.