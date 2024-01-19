Wales Office Minister Visits Iconic Former Power Station at Aberthaw to View Redevelopment Plans Now Underway

Fay Jones MP, the new Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Wales, yesterday visited the decommissioned coal-fired station at Aberthaw, south Wales to view progress and to learn more about Cardiff Capital Region’s (CCR) ambitious and exciting redevelopment plans for the historic site.

The long-term project is backed by UK Government funds with the 500-acre site owned by CCR Energy Ltd, a company set up by CCR; CCR Energy has just started the process of remediating the site. At the heart of the project is a strategic vision and plan to create sustainable green and clean energy for decades to come, drive new jobs and prosperity for the region, as well as making a significant contribution towards UK and Welsh Governments’ 2050 net zero targets.

Cllr Sean Morgan, Leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council and Portfolio Lead for climate response, welcomed the visit saying:

“The transition of the old Aberthaw Power Station into a site of future clean energy is now underway and we all look forward to the benefits that this will bring to our Region.”

Cllr Bronwen Brook, Deputy Leader of the Vale of Glamorgan Council and Chair of CCR Energy, said of the visit:

“It was lovely to welcome Fay Jones to Aberthaw yesterday to share our thinking and vision we have for the future of the site. We recognise how important local, regional and national support is for the successful redevelopment of Aberthaw Power Station.”

Wales Office Minister Fay Jones added: