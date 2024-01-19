UWTSD’s Apprenticeships Judged Good by Ofsted

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s apprenticeship provision has been judged ‘Good’ in a recent inspection by Ofsted.

The review was of provision funded via the UK Government’s Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) and included:

BEng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering

Ordnance, Munitions and Explosives (Level 6)

Ordnance, Munitions and Explosives (Level 4)

MA Archaeological practice (Level 7)

Embedded Electronics

Stained Glass (Level 4)

Senior Leader (L 7)

The review concluded that the provision was good against all the criteria set out in the Education Inspection Framework of Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, Leadership and Management and Apprenticeships.

The Inspectors collected a wide range of evidence to inform their judgements, including visiting learning sessions, scrutinising learners’ work, seeking the views of learners, employers, staff and other stakeholders, as well as examining apprentices’ work and the University’s documentation and records.

The report noted that Apprentices enjoy studying their apprenticeship and appreciate the calm and high-quality teaching and social environments at the university. It says that:

“Apprentices value the excellent support they receive from the university liaison officers who ensure that their studies at university and job roles are linked effectively. Apprentices treat their time studying as part of reporting for duty at work. As a result, they attend well, are studious and behave professionally”.

The report also stated that lecturers use effective methods to teach apprentices and make good use of case studies from their own experiences of working in the defence and security industries to bring learning to life.

The inspectors highlighted the excellent additional learning and pastoral care provided by the University as well as the range of financial bursaries available to support apprentices to continue with their studies.

Bridget Moseley, Head of the University’s Apprenticeships Unit commented:

“This is a very positive report on the seven programmes that are funded through the Education and Skills Funding Agency, the majority of which are within the defence and security sectors. I’m delighted that our partnership with employers on the design and content of our curriculum, the professional experience of our lecturing team as well as the our support services and care for our apprentices were recognised and have been highlighted in the report. The programmes enable the University to co-create our curriculum in partnership with employers so that together we can address skills needs in our region and further afield”.

Professor Mirjam Plantinga, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Academic Experience added:

“The Ofsted report provides assurance of the quality of our provision and I’m particularly delighted that the strong governance of the programmes has been acknowledged. “This report demonstrates the dedication and passion of our staff. We are very proud of the achievement of our apprenticeship students”.

The University looks forward to National Apprenticeships Week between 5 – 11 February which will provide opportunities for employers and prospective apprentices to find out more about the provision on offer.

Visit our stand in IQ Hwb throughout apprenticeship week commencing Monday 5th February:

APPRENTICESHIPS FOR ALL – Visit our stand in IQ for more information on apprenticeships

CASE STUDY TUESDAY & POP UP SHOPS – Visit our social media and we will be taking apprenticeships on the road

EMPLOYER WEDNESDAY, ROOM IQ002 – Book a stand to showcase your business and recruit new apprentices email; Emily Hunt – [email protected] to book your stand

to book your stand APPRENTICE THURSDAY, ROOM 1Q307 – Networking event for apprentices

CELEBRATION FRIDAY ONLINE – online award ceremony for apprentices, apprentice liaison officers and lecturers

SELFIE SATURDAY + SUNDAY – an overview of apprenticeship week on socials

For more information or to book a stand at our employer event, contact email; Emily Hunt – [email protected]