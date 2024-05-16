Children’s Care Home Group Invests in Outdoor Activity Hub

A residential children’s care provider has invested in a new site which means it can offer a range of outdoor activities.

Positif Care provides long-term residential placements for children and young people across South Wales. Its new premises in Caerphilly will offer children a range of outdoor activities such as archery, orienteering and kayaking to help boost confidence and create new experiences.

The new site will also be home to Positif Care’s first onsite education facility, supporting residents who have been excluded from mainstream education.

The move is set to create 30 additional jobs, taking the company’s workforce to more than 100.

The purchase was supported by funding from NatWest, which has worked with Positif Care’s directors Mark Perrett, Lucy Evans and Daniel Murphy since 2019.

The latest funding deal takes the bank’s total commitment to more than £1.4 million.

Mark Perrett said:

“Lucy, Daniel, and I have years of experience in the care sector and have built on everything we’ve learned along the way to create something new with Positif Care. We believe in the power of outdoor education and the importance of staying active – a vision we’ll be able to bring to life in this new site. “Our young people are at the heart of everything we do. Ultimately, we want to create spaces where they feel safe and loved and receive the same level of support as they would in a traditional home environment. “Our relationship with NatWest has been invaluable in allowing us to continue to grow and we’re grateful for their support in helping us reach this new milestone.”

Matthew Maunder, Relationship Director at NatWest, said: