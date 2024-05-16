Gavin Griffiths Group Makes Key Strategic Appointment for New Division

A recycling and waste management firm has announced a key appointment to its new innovation division.

Chris Taylor-King becomes Joint Managing Director of the innovation division at Gavin Griffiths Group. Chris will share the role with Jon Hearing, the current Technical Director.

Gavin Griffiths Group, with operations in Swansea and Cwmgwili, operates throughout the UK. It offers services including recycling and waste management, vacuum excavation, muck-away and grab-hire. From its site in Cwmgwili it operates a state-of-the-art wash plant facility that recycles recovered aggregates to create a range of high-quality industry standard products that can be reused on construction projects.

Chris’s appointment comes as the business invests in driving innovation projects to develop and adopt new treatment and recycling technologies.

Chris has nearly three decades of experience in the contaminated land and remediation contracting industry, working both in the field and as a company director. He started his career at Celtic-Englobe, an industry leader in contaminated land remediation. During his time there the business delivered thousands of complex remediation projects across a variety of industrial sites using pioneering technologies to treat soil and groundwater.

Most recently Chris has held the roles of European Technical Director and UK Operations Director where he has been responsible for knowledge transfer and innovation across business units, and the operation of five regional hazardous soil treatment facilities.

Chris said:

“Having watched the drive, innovation, and growth of the Gavin Griffiths Group over recent years, I am very proud and excited to be joining such a dynamic, market-leading team. I’m looking forward to learning, ‘grafting’ and putting my skills and experience to the test. “During my career I have developed a passion for the environment, sustainability and a drive for design and innovation which has enabled me to take on operational, technical and leadership roles. I’m excited to see what we can collectively achieve in terms of delivering innovation projects at Gavin Griffiths Group.”

Gavin Griffiths, Managing Director of Gavin Griffiths Group, said: