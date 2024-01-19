Xplore Science Discovery Centre Celebrates SPF Funding with New Community Workshops

Xplore! Science Discovery Centre is proud to announce a series of engaging and educational community events made possible by the generous support of the Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF). These events aim to promote community togetherness in Wrexham by collaborating with local groups.

With the support of the SPF grant, Xplore! Science Discovery Centre has created various innovative programs and events to captivate participants' minds. These events and community workshops aim to bring the Wrexham community closer by discussing and promoting ideas on sustainability in the local area.

“Our partnership with the Shared Prosperity Fund has unlocked incredible opportunities to embed Xplore! into our communities.” Said Clair Griffiths, Community Outreach and Fundraising Coordinator. “We’re excited to offer events that explore net zero and promote appreciation for Wrexham County.”

The events and workshops include:

Multicultural Hub, After School Club – An after-school club based on crafting and fun, where attendees are encouraged to decorate their tote bags with unwanted and donated materials, based on net zero. Being held on January 9th, February 6th and March 3rd at Ty Pawb, with a celebration event being held on April 16th at Xplore! Let’s Craft with Seeds! – A workshop in collaboration with Wrexham Community Gardeners, where guests will learn how to craft usable seed paper along with being taught the science behind this sustainable skill. Being held on 20th January, 27th January and February 3rd at Tesco’s community space, Wrexham. Wrexham Army Cadets – A collaborative workshop with the Wrexham Army Cadets to offset the environmental impact of their transportation to the sessions. We're exploring ways to improve their current transport arrangements. Wrexham Sounds – Guests with an interest in music are free to explore the science behind musical vibrations, using solely upcycled instruments. Being held on the 2nd, 9th and 16th of March Intergenerational Group – A workshop will be held where older adults and children can work together to produce art using recycled materials with a focus on zero-waste. Dates to be confirmed. KIM Inspire – A group workshop on renewable energy where participants are encouraged to develop ways to communicate the topic to primary school children. Being held on the 22nd, 29th of February along with 7th March. The Wallach – A weekly workshop exploring energy usage and the understanding of energy. Starting in February and March. Dates to be confirmed.

The funding provided by the Shared Prosperity Fund enables Xplore! Science Discovery Centre to continue its mission of promoting net zero, sustainability and community throughout Wrexham, whilst providing invaluable opportunities for hands-on learning and discovery. The funding behind these workshops has made it possible for every session to be free.

Attendees are encouraged to drop in for the sessions for no cost whatsoever.

Bookings are now being taken for all the events mentioned, and we would encourage people to secure their place quickly.

For more information about the upcoming events, the suitable ages of participants for each session, or to get involved, please visit www.xplorescience.co.uk or contact [email protected].