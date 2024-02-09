Cardiff Capital Region and Cardiff and Vale College: Building Talent Pipelines in Tech

After the success of last autumn’s Venture into Tech Bootcamps, it became clear there was an appetite for upskilling in technology across our Region.

Funded by Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) and the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund, Cardiff and Vale College will launch three new Bootcamps focused on industry-led data, digital, and cybersecurity skills. The Bootcamps will be delivered by the College under CCR’s Cluster Growth and Development Programme, leading skills initiatives to tackle skills shortages, create new talent pipelines, and widen access to upskilling.

From career changers, graduates, career returners, or school-leavers, the Bootcamps are the ideal opportunity for all individuals aiming to kickstart their career in tech – as well as empowering our Region’s businesses with outstanding digital talent.

Journey into Data

The Data Analytics for Business Bootcamp is presented by iungo Solutions, delivering tailored sessions including Statistics for Data Analytics, Data Visualisation, Information Governance, and Future of Data in Business.

Successful completion of the programme and assessment will result in a Level 3 Qualification in Data Analytics.

Dive into Digital

Delivered by Big Learning Company, the immersive Digital Bootcamp will equip participants with the essential knowledge and skills to thrive in the digital world.

Covering a range of modules including AI, UX Design, Social Media Marketing, and Project Management, the Bootcamp ensures individuals gain a broad understanding of digital practices to utilise in the workplace.

Embrace Cybersecurity Skills

Cyber Innovation Hub will lead the Cybersecurity in Business Bootcamp, providing a comprehensive introduction to cybersecurity and cyber tools.

From Social Engineering and Cybersecurity Risk to Network Security and Incident Handling, the Cyber Bootcamp will arm participants with the essential cyber security knowledge to hit the ground running in a cyber role.

Transforming New Skills into Careers

Each Bootcamp will commence in February and take place over 10 weeks on a one-day per week basis, developing candidates in both specialist and employability skills.

The Bootcamps include hands-on employability training, including interview skills, networking opportunities, and one-to-one mentoring to ensure each candidate is interview or promotion-ready.

James Scorey, Principal of Cardiff and Vale College, explains why these Bootcamps are crucial to develop STEM talent in the Region:

“I’m delighted that Cardiff and Vale College will be launching three new Bootcamps to upskill individuals in data, digital, and cyber. “We’re thrilled to be working with Cardiff Capital Region and industry-leading training providers to deliver a much-needed pipeline of talented tech professionals who will create an immediate impact on employers across Southeast Wales.”

Rowena O’Sullivan, Skills and Talent Manager for Cardiff Capital Region, shares her enthusiasm for the next round of Bootcamps:

“Data, digital, and cybersecurity are vital skills for every modern business. Cardiff Capital Region is pleased to drive this essential programme forward to expand our Region’s talent pool to meet growing industry demands. “Each Bootcamp will equip participants with invaluable skills they need to thrive within the growing technology sector, all while ensuring our Region’s businesses will benefit from highly skilled tech talent to power their future.”

Seize the opportunity to launch your career in these high-demand industries by applying here: Fast track training programmes for adults – Cardiff and Vale College (cavc.ac.uk).