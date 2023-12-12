Wales Climate Week: Electric Vehicle Charging Points Coming to Four More Powys Car Parks

Four more Powys communities are to get fast electric vehicle charging points, after the county council secured additional funding from the Welsh Government.

Work to upgrade power supplies and install the chargers in Llanfair Caereinion, Llanwrtyd Wells, Carno and Llanfyllin will take place in the first three months of 2024.

It will bring the number of Powys County Council sites, where residents and visitors can charge their vehicles, up to 17.

The new chargers will be installed at:

Watergate Street car park, Llanfair Caereinion

Zion Street car park, Llanwrtyd Wells

Carno car park (next to Spar), old village hall site

Llanfyllin car park

Most Powys County Council owned car parks now have two charge points, with each of these having two charging sockets, allowing four vehicles to be charged simultaneously.

“It’s great that we are going to be making further additions to our electric vehicle charging network in the New Year, which will make this method of transport even more practical for our residents and visitors,” said Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys. “I’m also pleased to be able to confirm this expansion during Wales Climate Week. “More people using electric vehicles will help to reduce air pollution, as they have zero-tailpipe emissions, and will help to cut our carbon footprint in the long-term as less CO2 will be produced.”

More information on the public electric vehicle charging points provided by Powys County Council: https://en.powys.gov.uk/evcharging