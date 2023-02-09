Wales Air Ambulance Unveils Official Business Partners

Castles in the Sky is excited to announce that three local businesses will be supporting Wales Air Ambulance this summer to help deliver one of the most anticipated art trails to ever come to Swansea.

The lifesaving charity is hosting the first ever Wild in Art trail in the city, Castles in the Sky, an initiative that has become an international success story by raising charitable funds through its creative and community-focused public art.

Swansea BID (Business Improvement District), Swansea-based printers BDP Wales and Llanelli’s Owens Group have all signed up to be Wales Air Ambulance’s official partners for Castles in the Sky.

The event will see around 30 uniquely decorated castle sculptures dotted around various locations across Swansea from July to September in one of the largest mass-participant events ever to be held in the city.

The free family fun event is the first of its kind in Swansea and aims to attract thousands of people to the city this summer.

Swansea BID has been supportive of the trail from its infancy and said it is delighted to be working with the Charity as Principal partner.

Since it was established in 2006, Swansea BID is one of the most exciting initiatives developed by the city’s business community with the aim of putting Swansea city centre on the map and is constantly implementing key ideas, initiatives and investment to make the BID area a better place to shop, visit, study, stay and do business.

Russell Greenslade, Chief Executive of Swansea BID, said he believes the Castles in the Sky event will open a huge number of incentives and benefits to the city as well as bringing the community together.

He said:

“I believe Castles in the Sky will be one of the most fun and ambitious art projects the city has ever seen. It is a fantastic opportunity to bring the city together and connect businesses, artists and residents through the power of creativity and innovation. “Swansea BID is thrilled to be the Principal Partner for Castles in the Sky. There are a huge amount of incentives and benefits in getting involved in a project of this scale and uniqueness.”

Hundreds of artists have submitted their designs that will transform the blank castle sculptures into works of art and businesses, education establishments and community groups have been keen to sponsor their own castle.

Swansea-based graphic design and print service BDP Wales said it was looking forward to seeing the wealth of artistic talent in the area when the castles are decorated and brought to life.

The business, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, is delighted to be the Castles in the Sky Printing Partner.

Stuart Davies, Managing Director of BDP Wales said;

“BDP Wales already works with Wales Air Ambulance on a number of print projects, so we were delighted to help when given the opportunity to get involved with a creative, immersive experience right here in Swansea. “Wales Air Ambulance are a fantastic charity, serving people across Wales. We are proud to support and partner the Castles in the Sky project and look forward to seeing the fantastic designs on show in and around Swansea.”

The 10-week art trail will see residents and visitors of all ages explore the route using a bespoke Castle map and mobile app. These tools will help them explore and navigate through the city while discovering new places and unlocking exciting rewards and discounts. The event will conclude with a glittering charity auction where people can bid for a Castle and help raise vital funds for the Charity.

The Wales Air Ambulance is also delighted to have one of the UK’s leading family-owned logistics, warehousing and distribution companies, Owens Group, on board as its Logistics Partner for the project.

The Llanelli-based family business, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, will provide warehouse storage space for the castle sculptures and will help transport them to and from the events.

Owens Group Managing Director, Ian Owen, said:

“We are very proud to be on board as the main logistics sponsor for this exciting project which aims to raise funds to assist the service going forward. “The Wales Air Ambulance headquarters is based in Dafen, Llanelli, where we also held our original head office for almost 50 years. The helicopters regularly fly over our headquarters in Bynea and our Dafen depot. The charity is also one we have supported previously over the years. “As a key frontline service, we truly appreciate the vital help the medics provide the people of Wales when they need it the most 24/7, and as a charity that relies upon donations to keep the helicopters flying in Wales, we feel, as a local company, it’s important to support it wherever possible. We hope the fundraiser is a huge success and we’re looking forward to working in partnership with the Wales Air Ambulance Charity once again.”

The Castles in the Sky trail is part of the Wild in Art project which sees trails across the UK and has an enviable following, which sees people travel to various art trails across the country.

Siany Martin, Corporate Fundraiser for Wales Air Ambulance, said:

“We are delighted to partner with these three incredible businesses for our Castles in the Sky public art trail. Swansea BID come with a wealth of knowledge across the Swansea area along with an amazing support network from all the local businesses. Both BDP Wales and Owens Group are long-term supporters of our charity and never fail to deliver with both their outstanding work and their continued support of our vital lifesaving service.”

For more information or to sponsor a castle email: [email protected] or visit www.swanseacastles.co.uk