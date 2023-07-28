Vindico Arena Lights Up Cardiff Bay on Official Launch Night

Vindico Arena illuminates the Welsh capital to mark a new era for the city’s ice rink.

Cardiff’s ice rink – and home to the Cardiff Devils ice hockey team – has lit up in purple for the first time to mark a new era for the iconic sporting venue.

Aerial images show the newly named Vindico Arena light up the capital’s Bay area following an initial launch party, which saw VIP guests from a variety of business sectors across the UK gather to celebrate the new era for the arena.

The new era is a result of a six-figure, five-year deal that saw the Cardiff Bay ice rink renamed as Vindico Arena as of May 2023.

In addition to the name change, the ice rink’s website and social media handles have also adopted the new Vindico Arena name.

Visitors, skaters, and ice hockey fans will also see Vindico Arena’s new purple branding everywhere from the entrance foyer to the big screens, lounges, and bar area.

However, Cardiff Devils fans will be happy to know that on match nights Vindico Arena will light up in red as a nod to the team’s signature colour.