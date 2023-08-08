Venture Into Success: Bridging the Skills Gap through Innovative Boot Camps

Leanna Davies, the Graduate Development Lead at Venture Graduates, talks to Business News Wales about the upcoming Venture Graduate Scheme designed to help graduates with additional learning and development so that they can upskill and be workforce ready.

The Venture into Boot Camp offers focused training in three critical areas: venture into cyber, venture into data, and venture into digital. These fields are experiencing significant shortages of skilled professionals, making the boot camp an invaluable resource for both graduates and businesses.

The program collaborates with reputable training providers who design the curriculum and modules based on real-world business requirements. This guarantees that the knowledge gained during the boot camp aligns seamlessly with workplace demands. Moreover, the boot camp is structured to be hands-on and practical, allowing participants to apply their theoretical knowledge to relevant projects.

Participating businesses benefit from this initiative in several ways. By having input in the boot camp’s curriculum development, they ensure that the graduates they hire possess the desired skill sets. These graduates are then better equipped to contribute to projects immediately upon employment, reducing resource and time burdens for businesses.

Graduates who participate in the boot camp gain a competitive edge by being well-prepared for the workforce, possessing confidence and expertise in their chosen fields. For businesses seeking skilled talent and graduates eager to launch their careers successfully, Venture into Boot Camp offers an ideal solution.

To join the Venture into Boot Camp, businesses simply need to fill out an expression of interest form on the website, stating their skills shortage or required roles. The program’s launch event on September 4th will provide an excellent networking opportunity for businesses to meet shortlisted graduates and witness their progression throughout the boot camp.

By joining this transformative program, businesses can actively contribute to the development of a workforce equipped with the skills to drive innovation and success in the ever-evolving professional landscape.