USW Masters Course Honoured at Fintech Awards

The University of South Wales (USW) came out top in one of the 16 categories at the Fintech Awards Wales.

Taking the honour for offering the Best Academic Programme of the Year Supporting Fintech / FS Companies, USW’s Masters in Data Science course beat competition from both Cardiff and Swansea Universities.

The Fintech Awards Wales are designed to recognise, attract, and invest in the talented Fintech Companies and professionals working in Wales. They highlight the achievements of the thriving Fintech sector across the country, bringing Wales’ leading innovators and digital experts together.

Dr Rebecca Peters, who is Head of Subject for Computer Science and Mathematics at USW, said:

“This remarkable achievement is a true testament to the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of our exceptional team in supporting both our students and the industry. “I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our remarkable course leader, Ieuan Griffiths, whose vision and commitment have played a pivotal role in shaping the successful course. “As we continue on our journey to provide excellent education in the field of data science, this recognition serves as a powerful motivator. It is a moment of immense pride, and I look forward to even greater accomplishments in the future.”

University of South Wales: We are the University for South Wales, with campuses in Cardiff, Newport, and Pontypridd. Driven by our mission to change lives and our world for the better, USW is Wales's leading widening participation university, improving individuals' life chances and creating more prosperous communities.

Caption: Dr Rebecca Peters, Dr Mabrouka Abuhmida, Senior Lecturer in Computing and Mathematical Sciences, and Ieuan Griffiths

