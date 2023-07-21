University Students Get First-Hand Experience of the World of Work Through Deloitte’s Summer Vacation Scheme

Deloitte’s flagship Summer Vacation Scheme will welcome just over 450 university students from across the UK this month (July) of which seven will be in the Cardiff office.

In its fourteenth year the scheme gives 452 students first-hand experience of what they can expect from a career at Deloitte, working closely with the audit & assurance, consulting, tax & legal, risk advisory and financial advisory business areas.

The internship typically lasts between four and six weeks, depending on which part of the firm candidates join. It is designed for students in their penultimate year of studies. The programme is designed to give students a valuable grounding in professional skills, such as team working, confidence and communication skills.

Through the scheme, students will do real work that’s reflective of what the job would look like if they joined as a graduate. This includes working with clients and on team projects. At the end of the scheme, students who have perform well on the placement may be offered a place on the graduate programme ahead of applications opening in autumn 2023.

Jackie Henry, managing partner for people and purpose at Deloitte, said:

“Each year, we’re inspired by the bright young minds who join our Summer Vacation Scheme. Undergraduate students are given a mentor throughout the programme and the opportunity to work alongside our people, developing their skills and learning more about a career at Deloitte.”

Ian Howse, office senior partner at Deloitte in Cardiff, said:

“Our intake for Cardiff is seven students – five in Audit & Assurance and two in Tax & Legal – and I’m really looking forward to seeing some new faces in the office. The Summer Vacation Scheme is designed to help these students find out more about the business and what we do, start to build their network and develop some valuable career skills.”

Karolina Jasinka, an analyst in business tax at Deloitte, attended the Summer Vacation Scheme in 2021 and joined the graduate programme in 2022. Karolina said:

During the scheme, it was good to meet people and hear about their experiences within Deloitte. When I was offered a graduate position at the end of the scheme, I was prepared for what the role would be like because of the experience I got during those weeks.”

Nadia Begum, a senior associate in audit and assurance at Deloitte, attended the Summer Vacation Scheme in 2021 and joined as a graduate in 2022 said: