Tourism Forum Set to Explore New Technologies and Opportunities

North Wales tourism businesses will have the chance to hear about new technologies and new opportunities at a forum.

Denbighshire’s Tourism Forum, which is due to take place on Wednesday 16 October at the Oriel Hotel, St Asaph between 10.30am and 1.30pm, is designed to provide an opportunity for delegates to hear about the latest tourism developments and meet other like-minded businesses and share experiences.

Guest speakers at this event include Joe Bickerton, Tourism Manager at Wrexham Borough Council, who will be highlighting new in-bound travel opportunities for the sector in Denbighshire created by the raised international profile of Wrexham FC.

Other speakers include Rhian Hughes, Smart Towns Digital Officer, who will be describing how insights from electronic data can be used to manage assets, resources, and services efficiently and in return can be used to improve operations and future prosperity within towns, and Ceri Lloyd, Sustainable Development Officer, Clwydian Range and Dee Valley. Ceri will be explaining the reasons why all designated Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs) in England and Wales are becoming National Landscapes.

Tourism plays a vital part in Denbighshire’s economy, with a total economic impact in 2023 of £736 million, up 17% on the previous year. Visitor numbers in Denbighshire also continue to grow, with the 2023 figure showing 6.4 million.

A variety of information stands will be present including: Business Wales, Federation of Small Businesses, Woodland Skills Centre, Denbighshire Heritage Service, Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscape, Smart Towns, Working Denbighshire, Denbighshire Tourism and Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

Councillor Alan James, Lead Member for Local Development and Planning said:

“Tourism is a vital industry, which is rooted firmly within Denbighshire. Our visitors come to experience our culture and heritage and explore our mountains and coast. Denbighshire has so much to offer, all within one county.”

Ian Lebbon, Chair of Denbighshire Destination Management Partnership, said: