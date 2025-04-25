Wrexham University and Humber Polytechnic Announce Strategic Partnership

Wrexham University and Humber Polytechnic have announced a groundbreaking partnership aimed at fostering applied research, innovation, and global educational opportunities.

This strategic collaboration between the North Wales and Canadian institutions will focus on creating pathways for students, faculty, and industry partners to engage in transformative learning and research initiatives that address the challenges of a rapidly evolving world.

The partnership underscores both institutions’ commitment to driving academic excellence, supporting industry needs, and promoting cultural exchange through innovative programmes and collaborations.

By combining Wrexham University’s strengths in regional economic growth with Humber Polytechnic’s expertise in applied education, the partnership aims to deliver impactful outcomes for students and industries globally.

Moss Garde, Pro Vice-Chancellor for External Engagement and Partnerships at Wrexham University, said:

“This partnership with Humber Polytechnic represents an exciting opportunity to deepen our commitment to applied research, innovation, and global engagement. “Together, we will create new pathways for students and faculty, while addressing the needs of industries through collaborative solutions.”

Gina Antonacci, Senior Vice-President, Academic Humber Polytechnic, added:

“Humber is proud to partner with Wrexham University to advance applied learning and international collaboration. This partnership reflects our shared vision of empowering learners with the tools they need to succeed while fostering innovation that benefits communities worldwide.”

The key areas of collaboration that the two institutions will work together on, include:

Applied research and innovation – through joint development of funding proposals to support cutting-edge research projects addressing global challenges.

Pathway agreements – which will see development of pathways for Humber alumni to pursue Master’s programmes at Wrexham University.

International mobility programmes – such as promotion of global student engagement through initiatives, including Humber’s annual Global Summer School and short-term learning opportunities at Wrexham University.

Faculty and student exchanges – visiting faculty programmes, student exchanges, Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL), and other course-level collaborations to enhance cross-cultural learning experiences.

Micro-Credentials for professional development – including the exploration of training programmes and micro-credentials tailored for academic and industry audiences to address emerging workforce needs.

Framework for academic exchange – establishment of a robust framework to promote academic, research, and cultural exchange between the two institutions.

Curriculum development – support for curriculum innovation in priority academic areas, aligned with industry trends.

Collaborative platforms for research – creation of joint platforms to deliver systematic research solutions that drive innovation across disciplines.

The partnership aligns with Wrexham University’s new 2030 vision and strategy to become a world-leading civic university, while supporting Humber Polytechnic’s mission to lead in applied education through interdisciplinary collaboration.