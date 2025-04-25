North Wales  |

25 April 2025
North Wales

Social Housing Provider Acquires Key North Wales Site

homes housing houses aerial housing estate

Social housing provider Cartrefi Conwy has acquired a key piece of land at Dinerth Road, Rhos-on-Sea, from the Welsh Government.

A new housing development on the site will address local housing needs identified in the Bay of Colwyn Place Plan, focusing on affordable housing and the repurposing of underutilised spaces.

The new homes at Dinerth Road will be carefully integrated into the local area, supporting a vision of a connected, sustainable, and inclusive neighbourhood. The development will adhere to placemaking principles, ensuring housing of high quality that enhances well-being, promotes green spaces, and enriches Rhos-on-Sea.

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said:

“I’m incredibly pleased with Carterfi Conwy’s commitment to community engagement and sustainable design principles, ensuring these new homes deliver both social and economic value for families and individuals in Rhos-on-Sea.

 

“We need more homes now and for the future and it’s so important that we continue to work and explore innovative approaches to increasing housing supply, and partnerships like this one demonstrate how we can achieve this goal together.”

Cartrefi Conwy's Group Director of Resources, Peter Lewis, said:

“We are delighted to have secured the Dinerth Road site and look forward to working with the local community to create high-quality, affordable homes that meet the needs of local people. This development represents a fantastic opportunity to provide sustainable housing in a way that respects and enhances the surrounding area.”

Residents surrounding the site will receive a bilingual information pamphlet with further details, including contact information and support services.



