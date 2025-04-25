North Wales  |

25 April 2025
North Wales

Wrexham Winners Fly to Atlanta for Moneypenny’s 25th Anniversary Transatlantic Exchange

As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations Moneypenny is giving colleagues the opportunity of a lifetime with a special employee exchange between its UK and US offices.

Two team members from the Wrexham office have been selected through a company-wide competition and are travelling to Atlanta, Georgia, home of Moneypenny’s US headquarters. There, they will experience the American side of the business and have chance to explore Atlanta’s vibrant culture including visiting the Coca -Cola factory, The Atlanta Aquarium, Centennial Park and the College Hall of Fame, as well as joining the US team’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Wendy Swash, Chief Operating Officer at Moneypenny, said:

“This experience is all about culture, doing the right thing by our people, and sharing what makes Moneypenny so special. It’s those shared experiences that bring our global team even closer together.”



