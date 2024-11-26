Tonypandy Stylist Claims One of Hairdressing’s Most Coveted Awards

The owner of Nicholas James Salon in Tonypandy has claimed the title of Wales & South West Hairdresser of the Year at HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards 2024 sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the prestigious event, which recognises the most exciting creative talents in UK hairdressing. Held at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House on Park Lane, London, over 1,400 guests walked the red carpet to celebrate, with ten regional categories, eight specialist awards, and the ultimate accolade of the evening – the British Hairdresser of the Year title.
Nicholas James Tucker beat competition from six other finalists – honed down from scores – to win the Wales & South West title, having wowed a 100-plus-strong judging panel with a photographic collection showcasing the breadth of his hairdressing expertise. Images are judged anonymously over two stages and must adhere to strict guidelines to ensure authenticity.
He said:
“I am absolutely gobsmacked—this has been a dream of mine since the age of 16. The support, the drive, and the incredible mentors I've had along the way have been amazing. To my team, I can’t believe we’ve done it—thank you so much to everyone who’s been part of this journey.”
“The prestige of securing this title cannot be overstated. Nicholas James deserves to be celebrated,” said Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards. “Four decades since inception, HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards remain the most sought-after industry accolade. Previous winners have described the achievement as the pinnacle of their career. When it comes to recognising talent and shining a spotlight on the hairdressing stars of tomorrow, no other event compares. It is a privilege to honour Nicholas with this title; his work was really beautiful.”