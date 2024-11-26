Tonypandy Stylist Claims One of Hairdressing’s Most Coveted Awards

The owner of Nicholas James Salon in Tonypandy has claimed the title of Wales & South West Hairdresser of the Year at HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards 2024 sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the prestigious event, which recognises the most exciting creative talents in UK hairdressing. Held at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House on Park Lane, London, over 1,400 guests walked the red carpet to celebrate, with ten regional categories, eight specialist awards, and the ultimate accolade of the evening – the British Hairdresser of the Year title.

Nicholas James Tucker beat competition from six other finalists – honed down from scores – to win the Wales & South West title, having wowed a 100-plus-strong judging panel with a photographic collection showcasing the breadth of his hairdressing expertise. Images are judged anonymously over two stages and must adhere to strict guidelines to ensure authenticity.

He said: