Clarke Willmott Announces Annual Results 2025

Ahead of filing its annual accounts national law firm Clarke Willmott LLP has announced strong results with significant progress across multiple fronts.

Clarke Willmott, which has an office in Cardiff, reports that revenue has increased by 9% to £64.7 million, surpassing the firm’s target for the year. The growth was underpinned by strong performances across the firm, notably in the firm’s private client, corporate and strategic property sectors and practice areas. Profit growth for the year was 10%.

Having last year announced a new three-year strategy, CEO Peter Swinburn, said:

“Our achievements this year are testament to our team's dedication and commitment to our strategy. As we continue to navigate a challenging environment, our commitment to sustainability, social inclusion and growth remains unwavering. We look forward to building on our successes and developing further opportunities for collaboration.”

Performance is underpinned by a fundamental belief in the importance of sustainable long term financial strength. Despite changes in the fiscal regime, meaning tax payments have been accelerated this year, the firm has maintained a strong cash position of over £9 million at financial year end, with no balance sheet debt, positioning it well for future investments.

The firm has met 2030 net zero targets for scopes 1 and 2 carbon reduction ahead of schedule, demonstrating commitment to environmental sustainability validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). Investment has also been made in the firm’s social inclusion strategy with the launch of initiatives including a reverse mentoring programme with senior leaders and members of the firm’s diversity and inclusion team.

Client feedback remains exceptionally positive, with high levels of client satisfaction and Net Promoter Scores (NPS). The firm, which has people and relationships at the heart of its strategy, is pleased with feedback from the firm’s people that ranks Clarke Willmott among the best performing law firms in the UK for leadership and work/life balance.

Looking to the future, Swinburn commented:

“We remain steadfast in our independence and are committed to ongoing investment to further develop our firm. Despite the challenging environment as we move into FY26, we recognise the importance of not resting on our past successes. We are strategically ambitious and look forward to growing further whilst ensuring we maintain and further develop our culture for the benefit of our clients and our people.”

In the last year Clarke Willmott’s Cardiff office has celebrated a move from Cardiff Bay into the city centre. A new office head has been welcomed in the form of partner Clare Gregory and plans are afoot to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the regional office.

Clare Gregory said:

“This has been an incredible year, not just for the firm as a whole, but for the Cardiff office, which has celebrated many milestones with more still to come. When I reflect on the successes of the last decade it makes me proud to continue firmly making our mark on the Welsh legal scene.”

Clarke Willmott also has offices in Birmingham, Bristol, London, Manchester, Southampton and Taunton.