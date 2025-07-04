Cardiff Home Care Agency Named in Top 20 in Wales

Heritage Healthcare Cardiff has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in Wales.

There are 390 home care providers in Wales and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in Wales received the award from the leading reviews site for home care, homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication. With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

By 2072, the number of people aged 65+ in the UK could rise to 22.1 million, making up 27% of the population, according to the ONS’s population projections,

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said:

“Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence. People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well. “Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care. “Heritage Healthcare Cardiff has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in Wales.”

Jameela Kotawala, managing director of Heritage Healthcare Cardiff, said: