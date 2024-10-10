Tips to Minimise Tax on Offer at Business Seminar

Business owners in North Wales are invited to discover tips on minimising tax and maximising wealth at an event being held in November.

The seminar, hosted by Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, Bennettbrooks Chartered Accountants and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, will include talks from financial planners, accountants and lawyers about how businesses can make the most of their earnings.

It takes place on Wednesday, November 20, from 8am at Chester Racecourse.

During the event, Mary Tierney of Bennettbrooks Chartered Accountants will give her tips on tax efficient business strategies, including any updates from the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement.

Emma Deering and Sioned Williams, from Lanyon Bowdler’s Conwy office, will discuss the importance of having a will and thinking about inheritance tax, while Edward Burrell, also of Lanyon Bowdler, will talk about partnership agreements and shareholders agreements.

The panel is completed by Toby Carpenter, of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, who will look at financial planning at various stages of the business cycle.

Emma Deering, of Lanyon Bowdler, said:

“We are expecting a lot of interest in the event, so are advising people to book their place as soon as they can. “The panel features some very experienced and knowledgeable speakers whose advice will be relevant to a wide range of people, whether you are a sole trader or owner of a large business. “I would like to thank everyone for providing their expertise for what is sure to be an interesting and enjoyable morning at Chester Racecourse.”

To book a place on the seminar, visit here or email holleigh.mcClay@lblaw.co.uk or call 01743 280289.