Thornley Leisure Parks Welcomes Tenth Holiday Park to the Family

Thornley Leisure Parks continues national expansion with acquisition of established North Wales holiday park – Morfa Lodge.

Thornley Leisure Parks is expanding its national portfolio – with the acquisition of Morfa Lodge Holiday Park, near Caernarfon. Having enjoyed a bumper year across their existing 9 parks in 2022, Thornley Leisure are excited to add this stunning coastal holiday park to the group.

Morfa Lodge will become this prestigious leisure group’s tenth holiday park, benefitting from the company’s experienced approach to management, development and marketing.

The 5-star rated holiday park boasts a stunning setting, nestled between the foothills of the Snowdonia Mountain Range and the unspoilt beach of Dinas Dinlle.

Speaking about the move, Thornley Leisure Parks’ Managing Director David Thornley said:

“We are delighted to welcome Morfa Lodge Holiday Park & it’s owners to the Thornley Leisure Parks family. The park is the perfect place to enjoy a break in North Wales and we look forward to building on its success in the region. It’s been a fantastic year for all our parks, and we can’t wait to meet our new guests and owners at Morfa Lodge.”

Thornley Leisure Parks’ Company Director, Libby Richards added:

“We are very grateful to the Livingston family for entrusting the future of the park to us. After 50 years of hard work, they deservedly take great pride in the park. The same family-run, family-friendly ethos is central to the Thornley Leisure Parks offering, and we’re all excited to see what comes next for the park.”

Established in 1962, Thornley Leisure Parks have been providing a mix of holiday home ownership, caravan holidays and unique stays all in beautiful surroundings for over 60 years. With their growing portfolio of 5* holiday parks, this family run business looks forward to many more years creating memorable holiday experiences for all.