Finance Awards Wales 2024: Celebrating Excellence in Welsh Finance

The winners of The Finance Awards Wales 2024 have been announced at a gala dinner.

The awards, which recognise outstanding achievements in the finance sector across Wales, were celebrated at the Holland House. The event brought together finance professionals, industry leaders, and distinguished guests to honour the exemplary work that drives innovation, growth, and excellence in the Welsh financial landscape.

Ken Poole, Chair of the Finance Awards Wales judging panel, said:

“This year’s winners have shown remarkable talent and commitment to advancing the finance sector in Wales. Their achievements not only highlight individual and corporate excellence but also underscore the vibrant and resilient nature of our finance community.”

The winners of the Finance Awards Wales 2024 are:

Rising Star of the Year sponsored by Admiral

Sophie Harris from Companies House

Finance Apprentice of the Year sponsored by act

Jed Lewis from Transport for Wales

Independent Practice of the Year sponsored by ACCA

Barford Owen davies

Accounts Technician of the Year sponsored by AAT

Daniel Sayce from CEM Days

Accountant of the Year sponsored by Menzies

Sarah Wynne from Wynne & Co

Payroller of the Year sponsored by The Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals

Lisa Thomas from Suez Recycling and Recovery UK

Small Finance Team of the Year sponsored by Recruit 121 (Finance, Technology and Executive

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service

Financial Controller / Finance Manager of the Year sponsored by Toward

Amanda Burton from Tiny Rebel

Public Sector team of the Year sponsored by The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy

Transport for Wales

Medium/Large Finance Team of the Year sponsored by AICPA & CIMA

IG Steel Lintels

Finance Project of the Year Sponsored by Time Finance

Bluestone Resorts

ESG Excellence Project of the Year sponsored by Barford Owen Davies

CatSci

Young Finance Director of the Year sponsored by b2b IT Services

Katherine Bowen from Target Group

Chief Financial Officer/Finance Director of the Year sponsored by Principality Building Society

Holly Arnold from Celsa Steel

Highly Commended 2024