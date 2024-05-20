Finance Awards Wales 2024: Celebrating Excellence in Welsh Finance

The winners of The Finance Awards Wales 2024 have been announced at a gala dinner.
The awards, which recognise outstanding achievements in the finance sector across Wales, were celebrated at the Holland House. The event brought together finance professionals, industry leaders, and distinguished guests to honour the exemplary work that drives innovation, growth, and excellence in the Welsh financial landscape.
Ken Poole, Chair of the Finance Awards Wales judging panel, said:
“This year’s winners have shown remarkable talent and commitment to advancing the finance sector in Wales. Their achievements not only highlight individual and corporate excellence but also underscore the vibrant and resilient nature of our finance community.”
The winners of the Finance Awards Wales 2024 are:
Rising Star of the Year sponsored by Admiral
Sophie Harris from Companies House
Finance Apprentice of the Year sponsored by act
Jed Lewis from Transport for Wales
Independent Practice of the Year sponsored by ACCA
Barford Owen davies
Accounts Technician of the Year sponsored by AAT
Daniel Sayce from CEM Days
Accountant of the Year sponsored by Menzies
Sarah Wynne from Wynne & Co
Payroller of the Year sponsored by The Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals
Lisa Thomas from Suez Recycling and Recovery UK
Small Finance Team of the Year sponsored by Recruit 121 (Finance, Technology and Executive
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service
Financial Controller / Finance Manager of the Year sponsored by Toward
Amanda Burton from Tiny Rebel
Public Sector team of the Year sponsored by The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy
Transport for Wales
Medium/Large Finance Team of the Year sponsored by AICPA & CIMA
IG Steel Lintels
Finance Project of the Year Sponsored by Time Finance
Bluestone Resorts
ESG Excellence Project of the Year sponsored by Barford Owen Davies
CatSci
Young Finance Director of the Year sponsored by b2b IT Services
Katherine Bowen from Target Group
Chief Financial Officer/Finance Director of the Year sponsored by Principality Building Society
Holly Arnold from Celsa Steel
Highly Commended 2024
- Rising Star – Michael Pearce from Transport for Wales
- Independent Practice – Wynne & Co
- Finance Apprentice of the Year – Alex Leyland from Celsa Steel
- Finance Apprentice of the Year – Tomos Rees from Coleg Sir Gar / Clay Shaw Butler
- Financial Controller / Finance Manager – Katie Hawker from Catsci