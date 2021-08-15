The Most Innovative Wine Fair Connects 11 Major Cities Around the World

It will be the first wine event in history to connect together 12 of the world’s metropolises: the fourth edition of Milano Wine Week will take place in Milan, internationally recognized as Italy’s capital of excellence, from 2nd to 10th October, and will involve key wine professionals in 11 cities in 7 countries – the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, Hong Kong and Japan – connected in live-streaming with the event’s headquarters in Palazzo Bovara.

As was the case with the last edition, in 2021 Milano Wine Week will be the only important international wine fair with visitors actually in attendance. It will be an ideal opportunity for the entire wine sector to make a fresh start in a period of great hardship like the one we are experiencing at present.

“Our event will seek to allow the public and members of the wine industry to enjoy unique, high-quality experiences both in Milan and – at the same time – in 11 other cities in 7 key countries for wine export”, underlines Federico Gordini, President of Milano Wine Week, who adds “our aim is to promote and foster the circulation of wine culture by creating opportunities for the principal players worldwide to come together”.

Building upon the success achieved in 2020 by the program of international masterclasses – over 40 “live” tastings in 7 foreign cities, involving an audience of over 1000 industry professionals, connected directly with

Milan – in 2021 Milano Wine Week’s international program will reach 11 cities – Montreal, Toronto, New York, Chicago, Miami, London, Moscow, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo and Hong Kong – in 7 fundamental markets for Italian wine export.

“Our goal is to create occasions for international promotion, organized in the most strategic locations all over the world, so that we can relaunch the global marketing of Italian wine in an innovative and efficient way”, Federico Gordini concludes.

The fair’s activities, which represent a showcase for Italy’s outstanding wines around the world, will be entirely devoted to trade professionals – buyers, importers, distributors, F&B managers in the HORECA and retail channels, KOLs, media and trade press – with the objective of creating moments of in-depth analysis of the wines on offer and encounters between trade members and the wineries, through professional tutored tastings that will present Italy’s great wines to the export markets, as well as inspiring international discussion.

The tastings – with visitors physically taking part – will be organized in the 11 cities according to MWW’s high standards of quality and in line with the safety regulations in force in the various countries. They will take place in prestigious locations selected by Milano Wine Week in collaboration with its international partners, specialized in the organization of B2B events for the wine sector.

Among the many novelties of this edition, the most important is MWW’s digital platform, a technological support for trade professionals, which will enhance the experience of the Event, both in loco and remotely: an interactive instrument that facilitates direct communication between the business community of the world of wine and the participating producers. The platform represents an interactive hub and a medium that can be used free by all the buyers and other members of the trade who are registered.

All the masterclasses conducted by producers, enologists and expert speakers, as well as the 4 forums, workshops and webinars devoted to the themes of export, technological innovation, the evolution of retail, and the prospects for the new generation industry players, will be available both in live-streaming and on demand to the professionals who have registered all over the world. These persons will also be able to

consult the catalog of the producers and of the wines that will be presented during the fair and contact the wineries and producers directly.

It will be possible to pre-register on the platform, have a preview of the MWW program, and plan one’s personalized schedule ahead of time, using the Agenda feature, as of September 2021.

The tastings, organized with the support of the Italian Trade Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will take place in London from 4th to 8th October 2021. Updates on the wineries and the subjects that will be presented, as well as further details on the Event’s activities, will be available shortly on the www.milanowineweek.com website and on the Event’s official social media channels.

Furthermore, the Milano Wine Week team will be delighted to welcome all those who wish to participate in

the events live in Milan, the capital of Italian excellence