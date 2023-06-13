The Graduate Boot Camp Developing Digital Excellence

A new powerhouse for digital skilling is about to launch, with CCR’s Venture Graduates and the Big Learning Company joining forces to offer an immersive and dynamic digital skills boot camp for graduates.

This innovative collaboration aims to equip recent graduates with the essential tools and expertise needed to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape – with a launch event, “Venture into Digital: Ignite Your Career at our Graduate Boot Camp,” taking place on Thursday, 15th June, from 10am to 1pm, to celebrate the official opening of this ground-breaking initiative.

A game changer for digital skills in South East Wales

The Venture into Digital boot camp offers an intensive curriculum tailored to developing critical digital skills – including web development, data analysis, digital marketing and user experience design – with learners receiving hands-on training from industry professionals, gaining valuable insights into emerging technologies as they engage in real-world projects.

The launch event, hosted at the prestigious Tramshed Tech in Cardiff, promises to be a game-changer for aspiring professionals seeking to excel in the digital arena – giving attendees the exclusive opportunity to learn about a comprehensive program which combines the resources and expertise of Big Learning Company (renowned for its cutting-edge digital training solutions) and Venture’s pioneering career accelerator for recent graduates.

The Tramshed launch event will feature keynote speeches from industry experts sharing their insights on the trends being seen across the ever-widening digital space – with attendees able to participate in interactive workshops as well as enjoy the panel discussions and networking sessions designed to foster connections and collaborations with like-minded individuals and industry leaders.

A shared vision to empower graduates and employers

“We’re thrilled to announce the collaboration between Venture Graduates, Big Learning Company and Cardiff University”, said Rowena O’Sullivan, Skills & Talent Manager for Cardiff Capital Region. “Our shared vision is to empower graduates with the skills and knowledge to succeed in the digital realm – and through this boot camp, we aim to bridge the gap between academic qualifications and industry needs, giving both graduates and their employers a competitive edge.” “With technology advancing at an unprecedented pace, it’s become imperative for graduates to gain a comprehensive understanding of digital tools and strategies – so we’re delighted to be joining forces with Venture Graduates and Cardiff University to create this pioneering digital skills programme,” said Jack Mayers, Digital Learning Executive at Big Learning Company. “As a company and a collaborator, we’re dedicated to nurturing the next generation of digital leaders, ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge and expertise necessary for success in the digital world.” “Our mission has always been to accelerate the careers of recent graduates,” explains Leanna Davies of Venture Graduates, “so we’re excited to be part of a unique partnership that aligns perfectly with our goals. The boot camp will provide graduates with the opportunity to upskill, build a professional network and embark on successful digital careers – bringing a much-needed boost to the digital talent pipeline of our region.”

Attendance at the Venture into Digital: Ignite Your Career at our Graduate Boot Camp launch event is free, but registration is required. Reserve your place now by visiting Venture into Digital Launch Tickets, Thu 15 Jun 2023 at 10:00 | Eventbrite