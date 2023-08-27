Tendering Process for Llangollen’s 4 Great Highways Project Underway

Llangollen’s 4 Great Highways project has begun its tendering process to find a contractor to undertake the work.

Denbighshire County Council’s 4 Great Highways project aims to enhance the landscape and improve accessibility, interpretation and signage in Llangollen.

The project is part of investment by the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund that was secured through a joint application between Denbighshire County Council and Wrexham County Borough Council for the Clwyd South Constituency. The application was supported by Simon Baynes MP. £3.8 million was allocated to Denbighshire to invest in the communities of Llangollen, Llantysilio, Corwen and surrounding areas.

In recent months, the Council has undertaken a number of consultation activities to gather feedback from the public about what improvements they would like to see as part of this project. These have included walkabouts in the project area to hear from residents about their thoughts on the plans, opportunities to submit feedback via County Conversation, the Council’s online consultation portal, a drop-in session at Llangollen Town Hall and an opportunity to express views on preliminary designs through a public display of the artwork at the library.

Based on this feedback, the Council have finalised designs and published the artist’s impressions for what the area will look like once the project is complete. The detailed plans will be available on the Council’s dedicated 4 Great Highways webpage shortly.

The Council hopes to appoint a contractor to undertake the works by early to mid-September 2023, which the tendering process is currently underway for.

A further public consultation will also be held soon to gather feedback on people’s preferred design options for the new signage that is due to be installed as part of the project.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said: