Teacher Launches Inclusive Learning Pod with Business Wales Support

A teacher has transformed her passion for education into a thriving enterprise.

Angela Costain-Williams, who has more than 25 years of teaching experience, created Llandrindod Learning Pod to provide flexible homeschooling support for all children, including those with learning difficulties and special needs.

Business Wales has played a vital role in helping Angela meet soaring demand for her service offering flexible homeschooling for children aged four to 16, delivered in a space where children can attend teaching sessions tailored to their individual requirements and schedules.

With no previous experience of setting up a business, Angela turned to Business Adviser, Ian Harvey, who helped her develop a business plan, financial forecasts, and secure funding opportunities through the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans Company.

Building on her teaching experience and insights from homeschooling her son, Angela was able to enhance her skillset by accessing a range of Business Wales webinars and marketing courses, giving her the tools she needed to launch successfully and rapidly grow her service.

Business Wales is now helping Angela scale her business sustainably to meet ongoing demand including support with recruiting and training a new apprentice to grow her team.

Angela said:

“I’ve had experience spanning 25 years in the education system but had absolutely no idea where to start when opening my own business. “Since the initial meeting, Ian has been a constant shoulder of support. From helping me to develop my business plan, to providing resources that allowed me to build the skills, confidence, and funding I needed to make the Learning Pod, he’s been there at every turn.”

Overwhelming demand from parents seeking personalised educational support for their children has seen sessions quickly reaching full capacity. Angela is now exploring larger premises to expand her offerings.

Business Wales Adviser Ian Harvey said: