Business Wales Start-Up Accelerator Announces Award-Winning Entrepreneurs

The Business Wales Start-Up Accelerator Programme, part of the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme (BWAGP), has announced the winners of its latest awards.

The Start-Up Accelerator supports early-stage businesses in Wales with high growth potential, helping them refine their business models, build sales pipelines and secure investment. Over the years, BWAGP has supported founders who have gone on to raise millions in investment, scale internationally and create thousands of jobs across Wales.

The current cohort brought together 13 entrepreneurs for an intensive 10-week programme that helped them transform innovative ideas into thriving businesses with access to expert mentors, business advisors and a network of peers. It concluded with a special event that recognised six outstanding entrepreneurs for their dedication, creativity, and impact.

The winners of this year’s awards are:

Sales Accelerator Award: Nathan Jones, founder of SecuraNova

SecuraNova streamlines cybersecurity procurement, offering businesses flexible, transparent, and results-driven security services.

Proposition Flex Award: Donna Chappell, founder of Tŷ Dol

Tŷ Dol Cyf provides tailored activity sessions and support services for people with dementia and long-term health conditions, as well as their carers and care providers.

Accelerator Champion Award: Latham Tawhai, founder of Graze Guard

Graze Guard helps protect athletes from injuries linked to artificial playing surfaces, providing vital protection during sports activities.

Fastest Sales Award: Kim Gristy, founder of MetalMudInc

MetalMudInc offers distinctive, humour-infused artwork to art lovers. It offers a curated selection of original pieces, limited editions, and sculptures from renowned artists.

Most Collaborative Participant Award: VJ Appleton, founder of Divergent Emergent

Divergent Emergent connects neurodivergent talent with opportunities in the creative industry, offering a structured pathway from skills assessment to long-term workplace success.

Accelerator Award: Nick Clement, founder of Confident Healthy Active Me CIC

Confident Healthy Active Me CICI (CHAM) is a social enterprise based in Bridgend. Its goal is to boost confidence and physical activity in communities across Wales.

Richard Morris, Programme Director for the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme, said:

“The Business Wales Start-Up Accelerator Programme helps early-stage businesses gain customers more quickly, secure funding and build a strong foundation for sustainable growth. Our expert coaches support them at every stage, working alongside founders to simplify, de-risk and accelerate growth. “Each cohort of the Start-Up Accelerator brings an incredible mix of passion, innovation, and determination from the entrepreneurs who join the programme. This cohort’s winners have fully embraced the programme, and we look forward to seeing them continue their journey.”

Nick Clement, winner of the Accelerator Award, said:

“Winning this award is a huge milestone after an intense and rewarding journey for me and my business. The Business Wales Start-Up Accelerator Programme has given me the confidence, practical tools and guidance to turn my business idea into something real and scalable. The mentorship and connections I’ve gained have opened up new opportunities, and I now feel ready and excited for the next growth stage.”

The Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme is now accepting applications for the next Start-Up Accelerator, which begins in May. This programme is open to ambitious entrepreneurs who want to refine their business ideas and accelerate growth.

For more information and to apply, visit: https://events.newable.co.uk/events/1357/business-wales-start-up-accelerator-may- 2025