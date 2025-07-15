Meet the Buyers Expo Series Returns – Unlocking £36.1bn in Business Opportunities Across Wales

Following the overwhelming success of last year’s events, the Business Wales Meet the Buyers Expo series returns for another year.

Designed to support and strengthen the Foundational Economy in Wales, the Expo connects Welsh suppliers with buyers across public and private sectors to unlock billions of pounds in procurement opportunities.

The Expos will be taking place on 10th September at Swansea Arena, and Venue Cymru, Llandudno on 16th October. Both events will be taking place between 9:00am – 2.30pm.

This year’s events are set to be even more impactful, underlining the Welsh Government’s ongoing commitment to the Foundational Economy, supporting local businesses, building sustainable supply chains that benefit communities across Wales.

In 2024, the Meet the Buyers series brought together over 1,000 attendees across two events in Swansea and Llandudno, 110 exhibitors, and 872 live contract opportunities. Exhibitors last year included Transport for Wales, NHS Shared Services Partnership, Natural Resources Wales, Crown Commercial Service, Swansea Council, DVLA, and leading construction firms such as Wynne Construction, Morganstone, and Morgan Sindall.

These events also featured crucial support organisations like Business Wales, Constructing Excellence Wales, Development Bank of Wales, and Social Business Wales, offering advice and resources to help local businesses scale, innovate, and compete for major contracts.

The upcoming Meet the Buyers Expo series promises even greater opportunity for Welsh businesses to engage with buyers, understand future pipelines, and position themselves as competitive suppliers. With a strategic focus on sustainability, regional investment, and inclusive economic growth that delivers greater social value, the 2025 events will continue to shape the future of procurement in Wales.

Each event will also feature a dedicated Support Zone, providing essential guidance and resources. This zone offers attendees the chance to learn effective strategies for finding, bidding, and securing contracts and tenders with major buyers, gain invaluable insights to overcome barriers, and access live opportunities. The aim is to dispel the myth that large organisations only work with big suppliers and ensure that businesses leave the events equipped with the knowledge and resources they need to succeed.

Attendance at the Expo is free, and registration can be booked via: www.businesswalesexpo.wales/home

The Business Wales Meet the Buyers Expos are presented by the Foundational Economy team and Business Wales, and fully funded by the Welsh Government.