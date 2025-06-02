Entries Open for 2025 Social Business Wales Awards

Social enterprises across Wales are being encouraged to celebrate their impact and enter the 2025 Social Business Wales Awards, which are now officially open for entries.

Delivered by the Social Business Wales programme, the annual awards recognise the most inspiring and innovative social enterprises in Wales – organisations that are making a real difference to communities, the environment, and the economy.

This year, categories include:

• One to Watch – for emerging enterprises less than two years old

• Innovation of the year – for creative enterprises developing new products and services

• Environmental social enterprise of the year

• Social enterprise building diversity, inclusion, equity and justice award

• Community-based social enterprise – a place-based organisation making a big impact

• Wales social enterprise of the year

There’s also a new ‘Women’s champion of the year’ category, and a social impact award which will honour an organisation which brilliantly proves its impact through data and powerful storytelling.

The 2024 Social Business Wales awards were held at Venue Cymru, Llandudno, where the South Wales-based Community Impact Initiative (Cii) won the Social Enterprise of the Year award.

Trystan Jones, Chief Executive of the Community Impact Initiative, said:

“For the individuals we work with, seeing us win the Social Enterprise of the Year award gave them confidence that we know what we’re doing, that we’re an organisation worth talking to. “Externally, it was the cherry on the cake. “Internally, winning rubber-stamped our belief in what we’re doing. It provided proof of the positive influence we have. It was a powerful affirmation. “Winning a Social Business Wales award has been very meaningful for all of us.”

Rhondda Cynon Taff-based social enterprise Down to Zero won the 2024 One to Watch award.

Project Manager Tom Addiscott said:

“We were very proud of the One to Watch award. It has given us kudos as a company, raised our volunteer numbers, and given our staff that ‘feel good factor’. That kind of recognition for volunteers is very important, and was wonderful to see.”

Glenn Bowen, Director of Enterprise at Cwmpas, said:

“The Social Business Wales awards are about shining a light on the incredible work happening across Wales’s social enterprise sector. “We’ve seen how an SBW award win can raise an organisation’s profile and open doors to new opportunities – and this year’s simplified online entry system makes it easier than ever to take part.”

Entries are open until Monday 14 July, with winners to be announced at a celebration event in October.

To enter or find out more, visit the Social Business Wales website here.