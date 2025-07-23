Sauna Venture Thrives with Business Wales Support

A Welsh-born entrepreneur, raised in the Netherlands, has turned to Business Wales to help bring the restorative power of Scandinavian-style saunas to the shores of Porthcawl and Rest Bay.

William Jenkins launched Hikitalo Sauna in November 2024, bringing a Finnish-inspired wellness retreat to Sandy Bay. The sustainable, custom-built facility was made possible through expert guidance and financial support from Business Wales.

Within a year, Hikitalo’s popularity has seen it awarded ‘Best Waterside Sauna 2025’ at the British Sauna Society's Sauna Summit and launch a second location employing seven people in Rest Bay.

William’s passion for sauna culture began after a demanding career in the fintech industry took a toll on his mental health. The entrepreneur turned to holistic wellbeing practices, finding solace in sauna and heat therapy.

Inspired by his transformative experience and the realisation that running his own business would benefit his own mental health, William returned to Wales with a vision to create a company centred on wellness and connection to nature.

Recognising the challenges of launching a start up, William approached Business Wales for advice on securing funding and developing his venture.

With expert guidance from Business Adviser, Victoria Owens, William was able to navigate the support landscape and explore funding opportunities. Her advice helped him secure a loan from the Development Bank of Wales to invest in a custom-built sauna facility powered by solar lighting and fuelled by locally sourced firewood.

As a result, Hikitalo Sauna was able to begin providing both private and communal sessions, allowing visitors to experience the therapeutic interplay of heat and cold exposure, promoting relaxation and wellbeing.

William is no stranger to launching his own ventures, having previously appeared on Dragon’s Den with an earlier business idea.

Reflecting on Business Wales’ pivotal role in bringing Hikitalo Sauna to life, William said:

“Business Wales has been a crucial partner in helping me navigate the early stages of setting up my business. From providing access to funding options, to helping me focus on sustainability with green energy and sourcing, their support has been exceptional.

“I’ve always been entrepreneurial, and after seeing the incredible benefits saunas had on my mental and physical well-being, I knew I wanted to share that with others. I’m extremely grateful to Victoria for helping me to make Hikitalo a reality. This isn't just about creating a place to relax; it’s about building community and offering people a space where they can come together, disconnect from the stress of daily life, and focus on their well-being.”

To reinforce his commitment to sustainability, William received support from Victoria, enabling him to adopt Business Wales’ Green Growth and Equality pledges, ensuring that Hikitalo Sauna’s practices and growth align with environmental best practices.

Business Wales also provided essential training and a webinar on business development, equipping William with the skills necessary to scale his enterprise effectively.

With continued support from Business Wales, William plans to pursue further expansion across Wales to make Nordic wellness traditions more widely accessible, strengthening community wellbeing.

Business Wales Business Adviser, Victoria Owen, said:

“Having gone through his own struggles, William’s passion for starting up this kind of business shone through from the first time we spoke He has the monopoly on something very niche that is becoming more and more prominent within Wales and I am delighted to see his passion paying off. It was a pleasure to be able to support him on his journey as he works to encourage a healthier lifestyle and to provide community and support to others.”

Business Wales is funded by Welsh Government.

For more information and support to help your business discover opportunities, and to speak to a specialist advisor, contact Business Wales. Visit www.businesswales.gov.wales/ or call 03000 6 03000. Rydym yn croesawu galwadau’n Gymraeg – we welcome calls in Welsh.