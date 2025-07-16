Six Innovative Founders Recognised in Business Wales Start-Up Accelerator Awards

Six entrepreneurs from across Wales have been recognised for their creativity, impact and progress after completing the Business Wales Start-Up Accelerator – an intensive programme designed to help high-potential start-ups fast-track their growth.

Delivered through the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme (AGP), the Start-Up Accelerator equips early-stage founders with the essential tools, expert support and valuable networks needed to grow and scale their businesses. To date, AGP has played a key role in driving entrepreneurial success in Wales, supporting an increase of £486 million in investment, £550 million in export sales and the creation of 13,440 jobs.

This latest cohort brought together 20 founders for a 10-week programme focused on refining business models, generating sales, and preparing for investment. The programme culminated with a showcase event, where six standout participants were presented with awards to recognise their exceptional commitment and progress.

This cohort’s award winners are:

Proposition Flex Award: Natasha Page, founder of VitalAir

VitalAir develops fast, child-friendly allergy tests to address the frustration parents face when their child's mouth breathing goes unexplained or dismissed.

Sales Accelerator Award: Michele Sims, founder of Clearlypods

Clearlypods provides modular off-grid-capable wellness pods to boutique hotels and luxury venues, helping them expand their offerings quickly with high-spec, self-contained units.

Accelerator Award Winner: Sarah Alex Carter, founder of Yuple

Yuple develops intuitive speech-to-text and playback tools to address the isolation and communication barriers faced by adults with acquired hearing loss.

Fastest Sales Award: Vlad Tanasescu, founder of safeIncent

safeIncent provides a self-funded habit change app to individuals seeking personal growth, helping them stay accountable by putting their own money on the line.

Accelerator Champion Award: Pam Jones, founder of Easy Care Products Ltd

Easy Care offers a portable comfort-enhancement system designed for wheelchair users, enabling them to make small, independent adjustments to relieve pressure and enhance long-term comfort.

Most Collaborative Participant Award: Tessa Polniaszek, founder of Thinking Diversity

Tessa offers personality-informed training programs, tools and services, helping service providers understand how neurodivergence shapes communication, leadership, service design and practice.

Richard Morris, Programme Director for the Accelerated Growth Programme, said:

“We work closely with start-up founders at the earliest stages to help them build momentum, reduce risk and turn their ideas into commercially viable ventures. This cohort was full of energy and talent, and these six award winners stood out for their exceptional hard work, collaboration with others, and effective use of the support available.”

Sarah Alex Carter, winner of the Accelerator Award, said:

“Taking part in the Accelerator has been transformative. It helped me get clarity on where I want to take the business and gave me the confidence to act on that vision. Having access to mentors, expert guidance, and a supportive peer group made all the difference. Being recognised with an award is the icing on the cake, but the real win is feeling ready for what’s next.”

Applications are now open for the next Start-Up Accelerator, which will run from 30th September 2025 to 12th December 2025. The programme is open to early-stage founders in Wales that are ready to take their business idea to market and scale at pace. The deadline for applications is 25th August 2025.

To find out more and apply, visit: https://events.newable.co.uk/events/13/start-up-accelerator-september-2025?lang=en