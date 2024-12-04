Stena Line Announces Plans for the Future of Prosperity Parc

Stena Line has announced their plans for the future of Prosperity Parc, on the old Anglesey Aluminium site at Holyhead. The plans will see the creation of a world leading, modern campus for new business investment, jobs and opportunity.

The plans will revitalise the long disused site and create circa 200,000sqm of development as part of a low carbon campus, generating £578 million GVA; the equivalent to increasing the future size of the Anglesey economy by a third. The plans follow the work undertaken on the site to date which has included clearing the dilapidated buildings and remediating the land for new development.

To maximise the benefits of the Prosperity Parc proposals and to create up to 1,200 additional high paid, in demand jobs on the island, Stena Line’s plan also include over 15,000sqm of dedicated office space within the site, designated for research and development, green energy and the new generation of Artificial Intelligence and associated software.

Stena Line has also announced, as a result of the proposals for Prosperity Parc coming forward, that they have been able to expand the ambition and scale of their investment by securing more than 100 acres of land immediately south of Prosperity Parc, across the A55 North Wales Expressway, in the area around Cae Glas. In addition, Stena Line has also taken ownership of the former 2Sisters site in Llangefni, adding a further ten acres of land to their commitment to the island.

Stena Line has said that these new sites will ensure that the vision for Anglesey Freeport will go even further, including increased training across all skill ranges and with clear development paths for local people.

Ian Hampton, Executive Director at Stena Line, said

“We are really excited to share these proposals with the community. Our plans will see jobs, training and the next generation of technology come to Anglesey. By investing further in the Cae Glas land and the former 2Sisters site, we have shown how much we believe in Anglesey and how committed we are to delivering the vision of the Freeport. We believe our plans will protect and enhance the heritage of Anglesey, the Welsh language and the culture that we have been proud to be a part of for over 30 years. “As we open our consultation on our plans, I would encourage everyone to take part, give us your feedback and help us shape the future of Prosperity Parc.”

Stena Line have opened their public consultation on the plans for Prosperity Parc and the consultation will run until 10th January 2025 to ensure that everyone on the island has a chance to consider their proposals and to help them shape the plans that are submitted to Isle of Anglesey County Council.

You can take part in the consultation by attending Stena Line’s exhibition event on 10th December 2024 between 2pm and 7pm at the Holyhead Market Hall. Alternatively, you can visit www.cadnantplanning.co.uk/prosperity-parc where you can also provide feedback.