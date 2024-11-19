Sport, Arts & Culture Under the Spotlight at DLL Active Communities Awards

The second DLL Active Communities’ Awards showcased arts and sporting achievements by individuals, teams, clubs and schools from across Denbighshire.

Hosted by broadcaster Jason Mohammad, the event saw shortlisted nominees attend a packed theatre along with their families and friends.

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, said:

“DLL was extremely proud to host the second Active Communities’ Awards, and to recognise and celebrate the success of some of the exceptional individuals, teams, clubs and schools within Denbighshire. Sport and the Arts plays such an important role in so many of our lives, whether through playing, supporting, coaching, volunteering or mentoring and there is no doubt that these activities bring people and communities together. Yet again the judges had an incredibly difficult job to decide on the shortlist, and then the winners. The team at DLL worked very hard to make the evening a special occasion, and it was fabulous to have the chance to celebrate such amazing talent from within our own county.”

The event honoured 11 categories including individuals, groups, teams, schools and clubs that have made a difference or achieved something in sport or activity, arts and culture in Denbighshire.

The winners were:

🏆 Volunteer of the Year – Ann Ellis Davies

🏆 Young Inspiration – Andrew Virgo

🏆 Best Arts for Wellbeing Project – Paned a Chan CGWM

🏆 Excellence – Lucca Tardivel

🏆 Primary School of the Year – Christchurch School

🏆 Secondary School of the Year – Ysgol Dinas Bran

🏆 Best Community Creative Project – Story Pals Intergenerational Project

🏆 Sports Coach of the Year – Steph Rowles

🏆 Team of the Year – CPD Genod Henllan U'17

🏆 Sports Club of the Year – Flying High Trampoline Club

🏆 Lifetime Achievement – Jack Hunt