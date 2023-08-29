South Wales Manufacturing Group Increases Capacity with Multi-Million Funding Deal

A Welsh family owned housebuilding and manufacturing group has increased its production capacity with a new state of the art concrete block making plant thanks to a seven figure funding package from HSBC UK.

W.D. Lewis, based in Aberdare, is using the new plant to increase the efficiency and capacity of its concrete product business. The plant has the capacity for 27,000 blocks per day and is a major investment in the future of concrete product manufacturing in South Wales. The business’s client base includes residential developers such as Barratt Homes and Bellway Homes, and has supplied its products to key developments across the region including Cardiff Football Stadium.

The W.D. Lewis Group currently has over 200 employees who work across the business and is one of the largest employers in Rhondda Cynon Taf. The funding of specialist plant and machinery allows the group to increase capacity and efficiency securing the local manufacturing of concrete products into the future.

Martin Lewis, Joint Managing Director at W.D. Lewis, commented:

“The investment in a new concrete block making plant will allow the business to step up to the mark with its national competitors, and put us on the map as a major player in the sector. The investment will help us to continue growing as a company, and expand our clientele across the region.”

Anthony Couzens, Relationship Director at HSBC UK, said:

“W.D. Lewis have been HSBC UK customers for over 30 years, so we’re very familiar with the business. This recent funding is the largest in its history, and a real step forward in securing itself as a leader in the South Wales housebuilding sector.”

Scott Ritchie, Relationship Director at HSBC UK Equipment Finance, says:

“It’s been fantastic to support such a long standing business in the building sector with this investment. The equipment is a massive commitment in Welsh manufacturing and the local construction industry which we are proud to support.”

The family run business has been in operation since 1972, initially as civil engineering contractors. W.D. Lewis is one of the largest employers in the South Wales Valleys area.