South Wales Care Home Celebrates 20 Years

Regency House Care Home in Ely, Cardiff, recently celebrated 20 years since it first opened its doors, with a party for residents, relatives and members of the local community.
The industry-leading residential, dementia and nursing home, which welcomed its first residents in 1999, recognised individuals who have contributed to its success at the event with champagne, canapes and professional entertainment from a local harpist.
The milestone event, which also unveiled its recent £650,000 refurbishment to guests, was concluded by speeches from the home’s General Manager Kay Mitchell and the care homes’ owners, Ram and Avnish Goyal.
Also, in attendance at the special event was the Deputy Lord Mayor of Cardiff, Councillor Jacqueline Parry, who congratulated the home on the day and took a tour of the newly refurbished cafe area, bedrooms, dining room and cinema room.
Kay Mitchell said:
“I can’t tell you how proud I am to be the Manager of Regency House. When you get up in the morning and you want to go to work, that says a lot.
“It is a wonderful place for the residents to live and I would like to thank each and every team member for the passion and dedication they bring to work every day. It ensures we can continue to provide the high-quality relationship-centred care that each resident deserves.”
Managing Director at Hallmark Care Homes, Ram Goyal, said:
“It gives me great pleasure to recognise the 20th anniversary celebrations at Regency House Care Home.
“Serving the community of Ely has been a remarkable journey which has allowed us at Hallmark to provide care to over one thousand local residents from the community and the surrounding areas of Cardiff.
“I am proud to say we have an amazing team at the home who go above and beyond each and every day for the residents.”