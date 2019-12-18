South Wales Care Home Celebrates 20 Years

Regency House Care Home in Ely, Cardiff, recently celebrated 20 years since it first opened its doors, with a party for residents, relatives and members of the local community.

The industry-leading residential, dementia and nursing home, which welcomed its first residents in 1999, recognised individuals who have contributed to its success at the event with champagne, canapes and professional entertainment from a local harpist.

The milestone event, which also unveiled its recent £650,000 refurbishment to guests, was concluded by speeches from the home’s General Manager Kay Mitchell and the care homes’ owners, Ram and Avnish Goyal.

Also, in attendance at the special event was the Deputy Lord Mayor of Cardiff, Councillor Jacqueline Parry, who congratulated the home on the day and took a tour of the newly refurbished cafe area, bedrooms, dining room and cinema room.

Kay Mitchell said:

“I can’t tell you how proud I am to be the Manager of Regency House. When you get up in the morning and you want to go to work, that says a lot. “It is a wonderful place for the residents to live and I would like to thank each and every team member for the passion and dedication they bring to work every day. It ensures we can continue to provide the high-quality relationship-centred care that each resident deserves.”

Managing Director at Hallmark Care Homes, Ram Goyal, said: