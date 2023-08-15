South East Wales Businesses Invited to Venture into New Graduate Talent Scheme in September

South East Wales Businesses Invited to Venture into New Graduate Talent Scheme in September

Businesses across the Cardiff Capital Region are invited to learn more about an innovative graduate talent programme that will see the training of 60 graduates in key skill sets this autumn.

Cardiff Capital Region’s ‘Venture into Digital, Data and Cyber’ bootcamps are designed and delivered by industry experts including The Big Learning Company, iungo Solutions and the Cyber Innovation Hub.

The three bespoke bootcamps aim to tackle recruitment issues and skills gaps employers in these sectors may have by connecting businesses with highly skilled, ready to work talent.

Recruitment intentions are above pre-pandemic levels, according to the CIPD’s Labour Market Outlook report published in Spring 2023. However, recent research by Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid revealed that 71% of businesses in Wales experienced difficulties in recruiting suitable staff in Q2 of 2023, particularly for professional and skilled technical roles.

Employers who are recruiting in the region have the chance to meet the graduates participating in the three-week intensive skills training programmes, allowing them to match their future placement or job opportunities.

Rowena O’Sullivan is the Skills & Talent Manager at Cardiff Capital Region City Deal and said:

“The Venture into Digital programme offers a unique opportunity for employers in our region to connect with talented STEM graduates and ensure their business gains access to industry-ready digital, data and cyber talent. “These skills are all part of a critical mix that enable and empower modern businesses. We have brought together industry experts and skills leaders to take STEM graduates to a level where they can make an immediate impact in the workplace. “All three bootcamps will help generate the skill sets that power the future for tens of thousands of businesses in south east Wales – delivering the talent pipeline that will help make the connected, competitive and resilient region detailed in CCR’s Regional Economic & Industrial Plan.”

Businesses are encouraged to register their interest before 26th August