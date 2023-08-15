Chris Preston Appointed to Further Cornerstone Finance Offering in South West

Cornerstone Finance Group has appointed Chris Preston as Head of Commercial Finance (South West) to drive expansion of the business.

Chris, who has more than 35 years’ experience of advising SMEs through high street bankers NatWest/RBS, joins Wales-headquartered Cornerstone Finance Group where he’ll have responsibility for growing both the team and client base across the south west region.

Chris has vast experience having undertaken a number of senior roles during his banking career, as well as more recently running his own consultancy business. He most recently held the role of NatWest/RBS Regional Managing Director for the South West and Wales region, as well as Regional Board chairman.

Chris will be immediately joined by experienced banking duo Mark James and Lynn Ross who add over 75 year’s experience to the team having both had extensive relationship banking careers with NatWest.

Chris lives and will be based out of a new Plymouth office, which will extend the physical reach of the Cornerstone Finance Group offering a face to face presence across the west country – something which will add great value in these challenging times for business clients.

Chris, on his new appointment, said:

“I am delighted to be taking up this role to further expand the business and provide the support business clients need in these challenging times. “Cornerstone has a proven track record of working with clients to offer unrivalled advice and support to find solutions that are right for them. I am delighted to be joining Cornerstone at such an exciting time and look forward to realising the opportunities that the south west brings.

The Cornerstone Finance Group is a hub of financial industry experts offering specialist interlinking services that work together. The Group operates across five different sectors of the UK financial services market – commercial finance, commercial insurance, wealth, mortgage and protection.

Haydn Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer at Cornerstone Finance Group, commented: