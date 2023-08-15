Housebuilder Lands Major Agreement in Carmarthen

A leading Welsh housebuilder has completed the purchase of land to unlock a major housing development on the outskirts of western Carmarthen.

Persimmon West Wales has purchased the site at Pentremeurig Farm which is part of a strategic allocation in Carmarthenshire Council’s Local Development Plan, and has outline planning permission for the delivery of up 250 new homes for local people.

The site, which will include 30 social homes to meet local housing need, will be well served by the relatively new Carmarthen West Link Road. Vast community benefit would also be delivered through the creation of new jobs, significant S106 contributions, and the delivery of both equipped and open play spaces.

Persimmon West Wales will now begin working on their wider vision for the land and what the development will look like as part of its reserved matters application.

Commenting on the purchase, Persimmon Homes West Wales Land and Planning Manager, Ryan Greaney, said: