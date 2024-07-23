Social Care Recruitment Workshop to be Held in Ruthin

A social care workshop will be hosted at County Hall in Ruthin on Thursday 1st August for people who are looking for a new opportunity to get into the social care field.

There are several opportunities within social care based in the south of the county, including working in the community.

The event will start at 2pm and will provide information about Denbighshire’s successful social care teams and the specific job vacancies that are available.

Information on how to apply will also be shared during the event, with the chance for applicants to complete an application form. Interviews will also be held on the day.

Social care staff will be in attendance and will be happy to answer any questions.

Ann Lloyd, Head of Adult Social Care & Homelessness Service said:

“This workshop is a brilliant chance for Denbighshire residents who have an interest in social care to come along and find out more about working for Denbighshire. “We have a number of vacancies available and offer staff training and development, as well as opportunities for career progression. “I would urge anyone who is interested in working in the social care sector to come along to our event and see what we have to offer.”

Councillor Elen Heaton, Lead Member for Health and Social Care said:

“Working in social care is a lot more than just a job. It can be one of the most rewarding career paths as you get to make a real difference to people’s lives every single day. “Our teams here at Denbighshire carry out important work every single day, delivering high quality care and support, and I am very proud of the work that we achieve throughout the County.”

To book onto the free workshop please email socialcarejobs@denbighshire.gov.uk or contact 07717 225541 / 01824 712187