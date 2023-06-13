Shortlist for the 2023 Fintech Awards Wales Announced: Celebrating Excellence in Fintech Innovation

The prestigious Fintech Awards Wales is thrilled to announce the shortlisted nominees for the 2023 edition.

These awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals, companies, and academic institutions within the FinTech industry in Wales. The winners will be revealed on September 8th at the highly anticipated ceremony, held at the iconic Tramshed in Cardiff.

Matthew Hyde, Managing Director of Fintech Awards Wales, said,

“The shortlisted nominees truly represent the vibrant and dynamic Fintech ecosystem in Wales. Their groundbreaking innovations, exceptional leadership, and commitment to excellence are reshaping the future of finance in our region. We are delighted to showcase their remarkable achievements at the upcoming award ceremony.”

The shortlist for the 2023 Fintech Awards Wales includes the following categories and nominees:

Start-up of the Year sponsored by Confused.com

Agam International

Driverly

Final Rentals

Fintech Company of the Year sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society

Capital on Tap

Confused.com

Delio

Trust Payments

Scale-up of the Year sponsored by Clockwise

GS Verde Group

Sonovate

Trust Payments

Wagonex

Team of the Year sponsored by Zeal

ActiveQuote

Delio

Wagonex

Best Place to Work sponsored by Sonovate

Capital on Tap

Confused.com

PWC

Sero

Fintech Leader of the Year sponsored by Admiral

Ammar Akhtar – Final Rentals

Damon Rands – Pure Cyber

Tim Barnett – Credas

Toby Kernon – Wagonex

Fintech Exporter of the Year sponsored by Welsh Government

Capital on Tap

Final Rentals

Sonovate

W2

New Product of the Year sponsored by Principality Building Society

Credas

Driverly

GS Verde Group

ActiveQuote

Acquis Data Services

PropSmarts.com

Fintech for Good sponsored by Capital on Tap

Sero

Smart Money Cymru Community Bank

Agam International

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Best Growth Story sponsored by Deloitte

Wagonex

Final Rentals

Sonovate

Best Academic Programme sponsored by BJSS

Master’s in Data Science – University of South Wales

MSc in Financial Technology (Fintech) – Swansea University

Cardiff Fintech Research Group (CFRG) – Cardiff University

Cyber security Teaching Team at Cardiff University

Rising Fintech Star sponsored by PWC

Helen Reakes – Wagonex

Armin Kia – Driverly

Liz Moore – Wagonex

Klaudia Matysiak – Dynamo Cover Ltd

Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Educ8

Davy Soulsby – Credas

Thomas Everson – Final Rentals

Maria Clement – Credas

Cyber Security Team of the Year sponsored by Cyber Innovation Hub

ITSUS Consulting

PureCyber

PWC

Best Use of AI of the Year sponsored by Go.Compare

ActiveQuote

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Driverly

Best Advisory of the Year sponsored by Recruit 121

ActiveQuote

PureCyber

HCR Law

Blake Morgan Ltd

GS Verde Group

Sarah Williams-Gardner, Chair of the Judging Panel for Fintech Awards Wales, shared her enthusiasm, stating,

“This is one of the highlights of the year when we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to meet the shortlisted finalists for in person interviews. We are proud of the rigorous judging process which spans 2 days and allows the judges to truly engage with the exceptional individuals and companies. “The awards ceremony on September 8th will be the grand occasion where we announce the winners and celebrate their outstanding achievements”.

The winners of the 2023 Fintech Awards Wales will be unveiled on September 8th at the Tramshed in Cardiff. The event promises to be an unforgettable celebration, gathering industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and key stakeholders to honour the accomplishments of the winners and the vibrant FinTech ecosystem in Wales.

For more information about the Fintech Awards Wales and to reserve your seat for the award ceremony, please visit www.fintechawardswales.com