Shortlist for the 2023 Fintech Awards Wales Announced: Celebrating Excellence in Fintech Innovation

The prestigious Fintech Awards Wales is thrilled to announce the shortlisted nominees for the 2023 edition.
These awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals, companies, and academic institutions within the FinTech industry in Wales. The winners will be revealed on September 8th at the highly anticipated ceremony, held at the iconic Tramshed in Cardiff.
Matthew Hyde, Managing Director of Fintech Awards Wales, said,
“The shortlisted nominees truly represent the vibrant and dynamic Fintech ecosystem in Wales. Their groundbreaking innovations, exceptional leadership, and commitment to excellence are reshaping the future of finance in our region. We are delighted to showcase their remarkable achievements at the upcoming award ceremony.”
The shortlist for the 2023 Fintech Awards Wales includes the following categories and nominees:
Start-up of the Year sponsored by Confused.com
- Agam International
- Driverly
- Final Rentals
Fintech Company of the Year sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society
- Capital on Tap
- Confused.com
- Delio
- Trust Payments
Scale-up of the Year sponsored by Clockwise
- GS Verde Group
- Sonovate
- Trust Payments
- Wagonex
Team of the Year sponsored by Zeal
- ActiveQuote
- Delio
- Wagonex
Best Place to Work sponsored by Sonovate
- Capital on Tap
- Confused.com
- PWC
- Sero
Fintech Leader of the Year sponsored by Admiral
- Ammar Akhtar – Final Rentals
- Damon Rands – Pure Cyber
- Tim Barnett – Credas
- Toby Kernon – Wagonex
Fintech Exporter of the Year sponsored by Welsh Government
- Capital on Tap
- Final Rentals
- Sonovate
- W2
New Product of the Year sponsored by Principality Building Society
- Credas
- Driverly
- GS Verde Group
- ActiveQuote
- Acquis Data Services
- PropSmarts.com
Fintech for Good sponsored by Capital on Tap
- Sero
- Smart Money Cymru Community Bank
- Agam International
- LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Best Growth Story sponsored by Deloitte
- Wagonex
- Final Rentals
- Sonovate
Best Academic Programme sponsored by BJSS
- Master’s in Data Science – University of South Wales
- MSc in Financial Technology (Fintech) – Swansea University
- Cardiff Fintech Research Group (CFRG) – Cardiff University
- Cyber security Teaching Team at Cardiff University
Rising Fintech Star sponsored by PWC
- Helen Reakes – Wagonex
- Armin Kia – Driverly
- Liz Moore – Wagonex
- Klaudia Matysiak – Dynamo Cover Ltd
Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Educ8
- Davy Soulsby – Credas
- Thomas Everson – Final Rentals
- Maria Clement – Credas
Cyber Security Team of the Year sponsored by Cyber Innovation Hub
- ITSUS Consulting
- PureCyber
- PWC
Best Use of AI of the Year sponsored by Go.Compare
- ActiveQuote
- LexisNexis Risk Solutions
- Driverly
Best Advisory of the Year sponsored by Recruit 121
- ActiveQuote
- PureCyber
- HCR Law
- Blake Morgan Ltd
- GS Verde Group
Sarah Williams-Gardner, Chair of the Judging Panel for Fintech Awards Wales, shared her enthusiasm, stating,
“This is one of the highlights of the year when we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to meet the shortlisted finalists for in person interviews. We are proud of the rigorous judging process which spans 2 days and allows the judges to truly engage with the exceptional individuals and companies.
“The awards ceremony on September 8th will be the grand occasion where we announce the winners and celebrate their outstanding achievements”.
The winners of the 2023 Fintech Awards Wales will be unveiled on September 8th at the Tramshed in Cardiff. The event promises to be an unforgettable celebration, gathering industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and key stakeholders to honour the accomplishments of the winners and the vibrant FinTech ecosystem in Wales.
For more information about the Fintech Awards Wales and to reserve your seat for the award ceremony, please visit www.fintechawardswales.com