Short-Term Lending Solution Expands to Help UK-Wide Developers

Cornerstone Capital, which initially launched in 2021 to bridge a gap and support property developers and private investors in Wales, has now expanded to offer funding solutions to commercial clients across the whole of England and Wales.

Following the successful pilot in Wales, which saw the company support more than 20 SME clients in furthering their business aspirations, Cornerstone Capital will now provide funding between £45k – £500k, as a short-term lending loan, to commercial clients outside of Wales.

Commenting on the expansion, Chief Executive Officer for Cornerstone Capital, Haydn Thomas, said:

“We are hugely excited to expand our offering outside of Wales. We initially launched to support regeneration and growth of the Welsh economy post-Covid and this pilot was so successful, it’s now the right time to spread the benefits to commercial clients further afield. “We know the property market is buoyant and opportunities are getting snapped up and this is where we can assist. As a privately-funded solution, which has successfully lent and had repaid over £5 million of bridging finance, we pride ourselves in being able to act quickly – our fastest completed loan, to date, has been arranged within a week, enabling our clients to quickly realise opportunities.”

Cornerstone Capital is part of The Cornerstone Finance Group – a hub of financial industry experts offering specialist interlinking services that work together. The Group operates across five different sectors of the UK financial services market – commercial finance, commercial insurance, wealth, mortgage and protection.

One person to benefit from Cornerstone’s services is Penarth’s Victoria Moreton. Victoria, 46, wanted to add to her property portfolio but with the desired purchase in a highly sought after location, competition was fierce, and Victoria needed to evidence that she could complete the sale quickly.

Victoria said:

“Cornerstone were great – they worked across their portfolio and within 24 hours Cornerstone Capital was able to agree an agreement in principle that it would provide a loan to cover 100% of the purchase price of the apartment, using a commercial property which I already owned outright, as security. This agreement was issued the same day, alongside a letter to the selling agent confirming funding was available and completion was targeted within 6 weeks. “I can’t thank the team enough – I would highly recommend the Cornerstone Finance Group. The communication was incredible, and I always felt like top priority, which is pretty rare these days.”

Cornerstone Capital was launched in March 2021 by Gareth Morgan and Haydn Thomas, both board members of the Cornerstone Finance Group. The addition of Cornerstone Capital to the wider Cornerstone Finance Group portfolio allows clients to benefit from the full range of financial services, from initial application through to funds being transferred.

The Group operates from premises in Cardiff Gate Business Park, which acts as a central hub, bringing together all Cornerstone businesses, as well as the company’s wealth management partner, Imperial Chartered.