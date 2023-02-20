Shared Prosperity Fund Programme to Open Soon in Powys

An exciting funding programme which could help Powys communities build pride in place, increase life chances for residents and drive good economic growth is set to be launched shortly.

The Powys Shared Prosperity Fund Local Partnership, which will decide how over £23m of UK Government funding is spent across the county, met at the beginning of the February in preparation for the launch of the county’s Shared Prosperity Fund programme.

Cllr David Selby, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys and Chair of the Powys Shared Prosperity Fund Local Partnership, said:

“The main objective of the Shared Prosperity Fund is to build people’s pride in their communities and to increase opportunities for residents and businesses. “The partnership will look at how it can best support these aims across the four investment priority areas and it will be sharply focused on extracting the maximum value from this funding for individuals, communities and businesses across Powys. “Our plan is to officially launch the funding programme for Powys within the next few weeks, where we will announce details of the programme and to invite funding applications that fit with criteria set by the partnership.”

The partnership, which brings together a diverse range of local stakeholders, is responsible for the strategic management and overseeing the implementation of the Shared Prosperity Fund programme in Powys. It will decide how the county’s Shared Prosperity Fund allocation of £23m is invested across the following investment priority areas:

Communities and Place Supporting Local Business People and Skills Multiply (improving people’s numeracy skills across the county).

For more information see our regional investment plan go to www.powys.gov.uk and search Mid Wales Regional Investment Plan or email [email protected]